Today's headlines: Half a million workers have overpaid taxman by €660; Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments

Are you due a refund? Half a million workers have overpaid taxman by €660

Households have been urged to check the income tax they are paying after it emerged that hundreds of thousands of people are overpaying on their PAYE income every year.

Father ‘defrauded by Catriona Carey’ ordered to give up house

A father of four who claims he was defrauded out of €35,000 by a company connected to convicted fraudster Catriona Carey has been ordered to give up possession of his “family home”.

Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments

A lawsuit taken by the parents of Nóra Quoirin against a lawyer over Facebook posts about the disappearance of the tragic girl has been settled.

Cause of depression ‘is not grounded in science’

There is no clear evidence that depression is caused by low serotonin levels, researchers have said, as they called into question the widespread use of antidepressants.

‘Shocking blow’ to rural areas as AIB scraps ATMs in 70 banks

The news that majority State-owned bank AIB is terminating cash services at 70 of its 170 branches has been met with shock and anger in rural Ireland.

The Indo Daily: The Psychic Swindler, the secret villa and the newspaper investigation he didn’t see coming

Additional 33,000 Ukrainian refugees due by end of year amid lack of beds

An additional 33,600 Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Ireland before the end of the year, ministers have been told.

We won’t invest in pornography or arms, Vatican finance chiefs vow

The Vatican will not invest in pornography or weapons under a new ethical investment policy that is part of Pope Francis’s efforts to clean up the Catholic Church following a series of scandals.

Multi-million euro plan to reach 30pc farm emission reduction

A multi-million euro package for farmers to plant trees, install solar panels to generate and sell electricity, and convert farm waste into gas is being planned to meet the higher end of legally binding emission reduction targets for the agriculture sector.

Country ‘not ready’ for heatwaves or climate change costs

Ireland is not prepared for heatwaves and the other severe weather events that are becoming more frequent, the Climate Change Advisory Council has warned.

Ukrainian refugees arrive at Gormanston Camp as government tightens visa requirements