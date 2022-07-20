Today's headlines: Half a million workers have overpaid taxman by €660; Nóra Quoirin's parents settle lawsuit over Facebook comments

Households have been urged to check the income tax they are paying after it emerged that hundreds of thousands of people are overpaying on their PAYE income every year.
A father of four who claims he was defrauded out of €35,000 by a company connected to convicted fraudster Catriona Carey has been ordered to give up possession of his “family home”.
A lawsuit taken by the parents of Nóra Quoirin against a lawyer over Facebook posts about the disappearance of the tragic girl has been settled.
There is no clear evidence that depression is caused by low serotonin levels, researchers have said, as they called into question the widespread use of antidepressants.
The news that majority State-owned bank AIB is terminating cash services at 70 of its 170 branches has been met with shock and anger in rural Ireland.
An additional 33,600 Ukrainian refugees could arrive in Ireland before the end of the year, ministers have been told.
The Vatican will not invest in pornography or weapons under a new ethical investment policy that is part of Pope Francis’s efforts to clean up the Catholic Church following a series of scandals.
A multi-million euro package for farmers to plant trees, install solar panels to generate and sell electricity, and convert farm waste into gas is being planned to meet the higher end of legally binding emission reduction targets for the agriculture sector.
Ireland is not prepared for heatwaves and the other severe weather events that are becoming more frequent, the Climate Change Advisory Council has warned.