Today's headlines: Growing tensions as Nphet now need Government permission for media appearances; another Covid Christmas crisis

Ministers have agreed new measures to stop senior health officials appearing in the media without the Government press office’s approval, as fresh tensions have emerged over the latest round of Covid restrictions.
The country is facing into another Christmas of restrictions amid stubbornly high Covid figures and the threat of the Omicron variant.
Like other parts of the world where Omicron has been detected, it was one of the standard laboratory tests that scientists around the world use to detect coronavirus that provided an early hint that the new variant is here.
Records in relation to the operations of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at various Irish airports over the course of more than a decade were shredded.
A woman has been arrested and questioned by gardaí over a “hate campaign” involving false claims that a former TD fathered a love child and left his wife destitute.
When former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, child exploitation and child pornography in Ireland, the UK and the Philippines, it marked the end of a long garda investigation into the 59-year-old.
New figures provided by the Department of Education show that teachers had to take nearly triple the amount of Covid leave last month when compared with October, and more than double the number of days taken in September.
President Michael D Higgins is set to invoke a power that dates back to the days of the divine right of kings, writes John Downing.
Meghan Markle was confronted by Kate Middleton over her alleged bullying behaviour to Palace staff days before her wedding to Prince Harry, TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has claimed.