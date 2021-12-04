Today's headlines: Growing tensions as Nphet now need Government permission for media appearances; another Covid Christmas crisis

Here are today's top stories from across Independent.ie.

Alleged leak leads to growing tension between Nphet and Cabinet

Ministers have agreed new measures to stop senior health officials appearing in the media without the Government press office’s approval, as fresh tensions have emerged over the latest round of Covid restrictions.

Restrictions on home visits, hospitality and live events in bid to counter Omicron threat

The country is facing into another Christmas of restrictions amid stubbornly high Covid figures and the threat of the Omicron variant.

How a standard lab test helped to confirm Omicron variant had arrived on our shores

Like other parts of the world where Omicron has been detected, it was one of the standard laboratory tests that scientists around the world use to detect coronavirus that provided an early hint that the new variant is here.

Airport records of Epstein private jet’s visits to Ireland have all been shredded

Records in relation to the operations of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet at various Irish airports over the course of more than a decade were shredded.

Woman quizzed over her role in ‘hate campaign’ against ex-TD

A woman has been arrested and questioned by gardaí over a “hate campaign” involving false claims that a former TD fathered a love child and left his wife destitute.

Footage shows man engulfed in getaway car fireball after Dublin shooting

‘The man deserves life in prison because he’s given those children a life sentence’

When former RTÉ sports producer Kieran Creaven was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, child exploitation and child pornography in Ireland, the UK and the Philippines, it marked the end of a long garda investigation into the 59-year-old.

Teachers took 41,000 leave days last month due to Covid

New figures provided by the Department of Education show that teachers had to take nearly triple the amount of Covid leave last month when compared with October, and more than double the number of days taken in September.

Big Read: President’s use of ancient power of pardon brings him back to tales of injustices that still resonate in many people’s daily lives

President Michael D Higgins is set to invoke a power that dates back to the days of the divine right of kings, writes John Downing.

Kate ‘confronted Meghan about claims of bullying’, says report

Meghan Markle was confronted by Kate Middleton over her alleged bullying behaviour to Palace staff days before her wedding to Prince Harry, TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has claimed.