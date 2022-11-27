Government concern over Sinn Fein claims in Hutch trail

Senior Coalition figures have expressed concern over claims made in the murder trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch about Sinn Féin and its leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

Nursing homes hit by ban on switching to refugee centres

The Government has blocked nursing homes from being considered as accommodation centres for refugees amid growing concerns among health officials over the rate of care home closures.

Fraudster barrister Patrick Russell is released from prison

Former barrister Patrick Russell is on temporary release from prison after serving two years of a three-year jail sentence.

US court seeks ‘evidence’ from Grant Thornton's Irish business in Pornhub case

A US court is to seek evidence from professional services giant Grant Thornton’s Irish business concerning an alleged child sexual abuse material case involving one of the world’s largest pornography companies, MindGeek which owns Pornhub.

Abuse allegations at Spiritan schools now surge to 80

Gardaí have received 80 reports in 21 days of alleged sexual abuse at schools run by Spiritan priests, with a surge of complaints in the past week.

‘I want to hold little of the hurt for the rest of my life’

For Brendan Ó Dufaigh Snr, the feeling of sadness and sorrow to have lost his GAA star son more than a year ago still hits him “in waves and almost becomes overwhelming and suffocating”.

'My prayer has always been for the truth to be revealed' - Jules Thomas on Ian Bailey and sueing Netflix

Toy Show star Saoibh’s dad hails hero doctor who helped family pay bills

The father of Saoibh Lonergan — the little girl who stole the show on The Late Late Toy Show on Friday night — has paid tribute to a hero doctor who helped the family when they were struggling to meet their medical expenses.

Gardaí investigate teacher over alleged assault of child

Gardaí have investigated a teacher in the west of the country after it was claimed a child with special educational needs was placed in a sensory room without parental permission.

LGBTQ+ teens are facing a ‘negative halo’ of prejudice

More than half of LGBTQ+ teenagers in Ireland say they have felt discrimination based on their sexual orientation, according to a new study.

Thousands gather on Dublin's streets for housing protest