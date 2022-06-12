Today’s headlines: Government at odds over welfare aid to fight inflation; and senior garda sues force over sexual abuse trial

Government at odds over social welfare spending to fight cost-of-living crisis

The Government is facing its first major row ahead of the Budget over the extent of social welfare increases to meet the cost of living, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

‘Relations between us are in a bad place’ - Simon Coveney says Liz Truss is making no effort on Northern Ireland

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has accused British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of making “no effort” to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol row and suggested she may be more focused on trying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Senior garda sues force over sexual abuse trial

A serving senior garda acquitted of sexually abusing a child that his mother was minding 40 years ago is suing An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí will seek to charge ‘Del Boy’ Hutch over crash into elderly Ukrainian refugee

Gardaí are seeking criminal charges against Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch after he hit and seriously injured a Ukrainian women with his motorbike a fortnight ago.

‘Our family has not yet overcome the sorrow of Seema’

The family of murder victims Seema Banu and her children have described her husband, who was found dead in his prison cell last week as he awaited trial for the killings, as a “cold-hearted murderer” who “deserved a death sentence”.

Divorcing couples now less likely to sell family home

There has been a significant increase in the number of Irish people filing directly for divorce, rather than first initiating judicial separation proceedings, according to Alan Finnerty, family lawyer and partner with law firm Orpen Franks.

HSE reporting 11 sex abuse cases in Donegal to Gardaí

The Health Service Executive is to report 11 new allegations of sexual abuse at a disability centre in Donegal to An Garda Síochána, decades after they occurred, after a second investigation into the scandal revealed the incidents were never disclosed.

Senator who broke red light sued in High Court by injured mother of two

Green Party senator Vincent P Martin is being sued in the High Court by a mother of two, who was injured and saw her two-month-old baby thrown from its pram when the car he was driving broke a red light.

Kellie Harrington awarded the freedom of Dublin City

‘Overload’ of sex crimes forcing specialist gardaí to delegate cases

Specialist gardaí tasked with investigating sex crimes and serious cases involving child victims are so “overloaded” that cases are being referred back to divisional superintendents nationwide.

Call to hold inquest into death of Coast Guard volunteer

International maritime lawyer Michael Kingston has questioned why an inquest has yet to be held into the death of Caitriona Lucas, the first Irish Coast Guard volunteer to lose their life during active service.

PSNI mulls charges over Michaela McAreavey taunt video

Detectives investigating the “utterly abhorrent” sectarian video that mocked the murder of Michaela McAreavey are still trying to establish if a crime has been committed.