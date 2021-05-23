Today's headlines: Gardaí to scour dark web for data leaks and Google ranked as the best employer in Ireland

Gardaí working 24-hour shifts monitoring the dark web in advance of expected data leaks

The health service is braced for one of the biggest data breaches in recent years with the threatened dumping of confidential patient information on the dark web tomorrow. The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is working 24-hour shifts monitoring underground websites and hacker forums for the first signs of the data emerging on the internet.

Google ranked as the best employer in Ireland

Tech-giant Google has come out on top in a new ranking for Ireland’s best employers. The inaugural Sunday Independent/Statista list of Ireland’s 150 Best Employers is based on a comprehensive research project of companies with more than 200 employees. See the full list, along with profiles of the top 25 and in-depth analysis, here.

Sinéad O’Connor: ‘They gave me a foot up the arse, but they loved me into good health’

The singer reveals what drove her to become a performer, why being a ‘trainwreck’ was hard on her kids, how she feels Dr Phil exploited her and why her new memoirs are dedicated to the staff at St Pat’s.

Ian Bailey is in fear of becoming homeless

Ian Bailey may be facing homelessness following the recent breakdown of his relationship with his long-term partner Jules Thomas. The former chief suspect for the murder of Frenchwoman Sophie Toscan du Plantier said he remained living with his former partner, who has been “understanding” of his predicament.

Conwoman ‘GPO Girl’ to confess to child stealing in Australia

A serial con artist who led gardaí to believe she was a victim of sex trafficking will appear in court in Australia tomorrow on charges of child stealing. In 2013, Samantha Azzopardi was dubbed the ‘GPO Girl’ after she was found wandering on O’Connell Street in a distressed state – apparently unable to speak English.

Sleeping partners of Covid cases wanted for research into virus immunity

Scientists are trying to uncover if people are able to resist contracting Covid-19 because they have special immune systems. The study at Trinity College Dublin is initially exploring why the partners of infected staff at a major hospital did not contract Covid-19 despite sharing a bed with the sick person.

Andrew McGinley: ‘I’ll talk about my children for ever to keep their memories alive’

Last week, the doting dad saw his wife Deirdre found not guilty of the murder of their three children by reason of insanity. He describes how he is dealing with the loss of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

UCD honours ‘Old Man Belfield’ with memorial bench

A memorial dedicated to the late homeless man affectionately known as Old Man Belfield has been unveiled at University College Dublin. The handmade bench was placed in the rose garden beside Belfield House yesterday afternoon.

Sex demanded for drugs as over 100 crack houses identified in Tallaght area

There are more than 100 ‘crack houses’ in the south Dublin suburb of Tallaght alone, as addiction services struggle to cope with problems linked to the emerging prevalence of the highly addictive drug.

Woman who threw smoothie at Leo Varadkar won’t be charged

The Dublin woman who threw a smoothie at Leo Varadkar will not face criminal prosecution, it has emerged. Gardaí at Pearse Street garda station launched an assault investigation into the incident, which took place in Merrion Square Park in September of last year.



