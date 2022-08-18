Today's headlines: Gardaí probe whether Killarney grandmother was focus of threats before she was killed; police arrest man after ‘sweet’ Irishman (87) is killed in London

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie.

Gardaí probe whether Killarney grandmother was focus of threats before she was killed

Gardaí are investigating whether murdered Killarney grandmother Miriam Burns was the focus of threats and was living in fear of someone known to her.

Coalition at odds over proposed increase to jobseeker’s allowance

The Coalition is on a collision course over increases in the €208-a-week Jobseeker’s Allowance in the Budget. Fine Gael does not believe the unemployment benefit should be increased, but Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are in favour of boosting the welfare payment.

Police arrest man after ‘sweet’ Irishman is killed on his mobility scooter in London

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Irishman Thomas O'Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London.

Farmers should be encouraged to breed horses instead of cows and sheep to help cut emissions, says minister

Livestock farmers should consider breeding and rearing horses and could be incentivised to do so as part of efforts to cut Ireland’s agriculture emissions by 25pc by the end of the decade, a Green Party minister has said.

The Indo Daily: Madeleine McCann — The little girl lost in time and 15 years of heartbreak

Liz Bonnin turns to therapy to beat stresses of telling TV audiences ‘cold, hard truths’ about climate challenges

Liz Bonnin has said she needs regular therapy to deal with the stress of witnessing the devastation that climate change and environmental crises are wreaking on the planet.

‘I just want to hug him’ – Ireland’s speed king owes it all to family

He is Ireland’s fastest man, and at just 20 years of age has the world at his feet. But before his first European Championship race, in Munich on Tuesday, a worried Israel Olatunde rang his mum, Elizabeth, for a much-needed pep talk...

Startup founder (29) says he will appeal tribunal’s ageism ruling

The founder of Belfast’s €23m e-commerce firm Selazar says he will appeal an employment tribunal verdict ruling that he discriminated against a female finance executive on the grounds of ageism. Jack Williams allegedly told 55-year-old Louise McCabe to “calm down, don’t let the hormones get out of control” after a disagreement at a company meeting.

The Big Tech Show: Ecommerce and accusations of ageism - an interview with Selazar founder Jack Williams

London hit by flash flooding

McHugh and Byrne’s Lenehans Bar & Grill seeks rescue scheme

Lenehans Bar & Grill – the snazzy eaterie in Rathmines owned by husband and wife team Fiona McHugh and Paul Byrne – is seeking a rescue deal after a process adviser was appointed to the company behind the restaurant and bar under the new scheme to save small companies facing financial distress.

Sharp fall in petrol and diesel prices points to further relief as the cost of crude oil drops

Petrol and diesel prices have come down sharply in the past few weeks, but they are still way up on what motorists were being charged last year.

‘It’s a bit of a joke’ – Renter who was in queue of 150 people for Dublin property tells of search for a home

A recent graduate who has just two weeks left to secure accommodation in Dublin has described as “a joke” having to wait in a long winding queue at a recent viewing.

First phase of monkeypox jab to reach 600 of the 6,000 at high risk

Men who contracted syphilis between last December and last month will be prioritised for the vaccine to reduce the risk of getting the monkeypox virus, the HSE said yesterday.