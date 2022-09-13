Today's headlines: Gardaí expect to question person of interest in the deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire; Hike PRSI rate paid by self-employed workers, urges tax expert group

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
A huge increase in the rate of PRSI paid by the self-employed is recommended by an expert group set up to advise the Government on the tax and welfare system.
Gardaí expect to question a person of interest in the deaths of two children in a car fire in Co Westmeath within the coming days.
Domestic price caps are being “examined” by the Government but electricity credits are set to be the main focus of supports, according to Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.
Gardaí are investigating after the discovery of a man's body in a flat complex in Dublin's north inner city yesterday evening.
A leading consultant warned that acute hospitals are facing one of the most challenging winters in the history of Irish healthcare due to renewed Covid-19 cases, the traditional winter flu and a chronic shortage of hospital beds, doctors and nurses.
Gardaí are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a property which has been of concern to officers for a number of months.
The red-hot recruitment market for IT workers is on the brink of a deep freeze due to a major slump in the big tech giants’ hiring intentions.
Fianna Fáil ministers have been briefed to say there is a Coalition agreement and Michael McGrath is to be Finance Minister after the change over in power later this year.
Up to a quarter of patients discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment are still showing “unusual” blood clotting activity up to one year later.