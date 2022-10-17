Today's headlines: Gardaí do not believe woman found unconscious at side of road was hit by car; health cover rebates costing families €1,000 as they stop switching

Gardaí do not believe woman found unconscious at side of road in Mayo was hit by car

Gardaí do not believe a woman found with “unexplained injuries” while unconscious by the side of a road was struck by a car or assaulted.

Revealed: The counties with the most hazardous pathways and highest personal injury claims

Councils have paid out almost €150m in compensation claims relating to trips and falls on footpaths and roads in the last five and a half years. Nearly 10,000 personal injury claims have been brought against local authorities, which equates to five people suing every day.

Young boy allegedly grabbed by the throat by a man during GAA event in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a young boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by an adult man during an U-9s hurling blitz in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

Taoiseach to be asked about ‘Up the ’Ra’ chants on visit to North

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be asked about the women’s national soccer team singing ‘Up the ’Ra’ on a visit to Northern Ireland today to talk to political parties there.

Over a third of women consider quitting their jobs due to menopause symptoms

More than a third of women in Ireland have considered quitting their jobs due to “devastating” menopause symptoms, new research reveals.

Double Susi payments on December 16 as colleges begin processing €1,000 refunds

Third-level students will receive their additional grant payment to help cover rising living costs, on December 16, a week before Christmas.

Major security plan in place for Dowdall sentencing amid ‘very severe’ gang threat

Jonathan Dowdall will be brought to court today amid significant armed garda protection to be sentenced for his role in the Regency Hotel murder.

Insurance rebates costing families €1,000 ‘as they stop shopping around’

The move by health insurers to pay rebates to their members is stopping people shopping around for better value, it has emerged. This means that many families and older people are overpaying by up to €1,000.

Visually impaired students will get digital papers for Leaving Cert exams

Exam chiefs are relaxing the rules for Leaving Cert exam students who have a visual impairment. New arrangements for next year will see extra time for these candidates to compete their practical exams.



