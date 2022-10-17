Today's headlines: Gardaí do not believe woman found unconscious at side of road was hit by car; health cover rebates costing families €1,000 as they stop switching

Gardaí do not believe a woman found with “unexplained injuries” while unconscious by the side of a road was struck by a car or assaulted.
Councils have paid out almost €150m in compensation claims relating to trips and falls on footpaths and roads in the last five and a half years. Nearly 10,000 personal injury claims have been brought against local authorities, which equates to five people suing every day.
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a young boy was allegedly grabbed by the throat by an adult man during an U-9s hurling blitz in Co Tipperary on Saturday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be asked about the women’s national soccer team singing ‘Up the ’Ra’ on a visit to Northern Ireland today to talk to political parties there.
More than a third of women in Ireland have considered quitting their jobs due to “devastating” menopause symptoms, new research reveals.
Third-level students will receive their additional grant payment to help cover rising living costs, on December 16, a week before Christmas.
Jonathan Dowdall will be brought to court today amid significant armed garda protection to be sentenced for his role in the Regency Hotel murder.
The move by health insurers to pay rebates to their members is stopping people shopping around for better value, it has emerged. This means that many families and older people are overpaying by up to €1,000.
Exam chiefs are relaxing the rules for Leaving Cert exam students who have a visual impairment. New arrangements for next year will see extra time for these candidates to compete their practical exams.