Miriam Burns was found dead at her home in Killarney

Gardaí believe Killarney grandmother was beaten to death in her house

Gardaí fear Kerry grandmother Miriam Burns (75) was beaten to death in her home by someone known to her.

Supermac’s subsidiary refused planning permission for ‘car-dominated’ leisure centre

Galway County Council has refused a subsidiary of fast-food chain Supermac’s planning permission for a new leisure centre after finding the proposal was “car and roads dominated”.

Threat to Junior Cert results in row over teachers working outside of school hours

Some Junior Cycle students may not get all of their results because of a row over teachers refusing to attend meetings after normal school hours.

An Post linking up with new lender to offer mortgages

An Post will join forces with start-up lender MoCo to enter the Irish mortgage market next year.

Ministers and TDs don't have to declare sale of property to local authorities, says watchdog

Ministers and TDs can sell property to local authorities and other public bodies without having to publicly disclose the transactions, the State’s political ethics watchdog has confirmed.

Israel Olatunde: Who is Ireland’s fastest man?

20-year-old Dundalk man Israel Olatunde set a new national record at the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday night.

HSE search for new boss on €366,880 salary begins next month

The search for a new chief executive of the HSE will be launched next month offering a salary of €366,880, it emerged yesterday.

Taxpayers picked up €8.5m bill from Limerick tunnel Covid loss

The operator of the €800m vehicle tunnel that runs under the River Shannon in Limerick received €8.5m in taxpayers’ money last year as traffic volumes on the route missed targets due to the impact of the pandemic.

The Indo Daily: The Queen’s favourite, 'air-miles Andy', from war hero to playboy prince, who is Prince Andrew?

Back in the saddle: Dublin Horse Show returns to RDS after three years

After a three-year absence, the Dublin Horse Show is giddying up for a big return to the RDS today – with food, traders and the world-famous displays of equestrian talent.

Bord Pleanála chairman backs garda probe and planning reforms

The chairman of An Bord Pleanála has pledged his full cooperation and that of the other board members with a garda investigation and other inquiries into conflict of interest allegations.

Tickets.ie firm seeks rescue plan in wake of Covid venue closures

The company behind the popular Tickets.ie event booking website is seeking a rescue scheme for the business, which was hard hit by venue lockdowns during Covid.



