Today's headlines: Garda cyber unit identified nine Irish-based children who were filmed being abused; Pension age will be protected over jobseeker's reforms, says minister

Garda cyber unit identified nine Irish-based children who were filmed being sexually abused by predators

An elite garda unit which specialises in investigating a broad spectrum of crimes has identified nine Irish-based children this year who were the victims of sexual abuse and filmed by their attackers.

Michael McGrath interview: ‘I’ll protect the pension age over reform to the Jobseeker’s Allowance’

Keeping the pension age at 66 will be prioritised over reforming the welfare system to link Jobseeker’s Allowance to pay, according to new Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The serial fraudster, a bogus therapist and the trip to Lapland for vulnerable children that was never going to happen

Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people across the country for at least eight years, and got access to Irish children while posing as an additional needs therapist and au pair.

Gang forces young child and teen into bathroom as home of well-known restaurateur ransacked in burglary

A gang of masked raiders forced a young child and teenage sibling into the bathroom of their home while the woman who was taking care of them was tied up during a terrifying burglary.

I’ll leave Room to Improve format as it is, vows host Dermot Bannon ahead of new series

RTÉ’s Dermot Bannon has said he would love to give Room to Improve its own makeover but that viewers love it just the way it is.

Simply by updating your health insurance you could save a massive sum, says expert

Consumers are losing out on savings of up to €1,000 on their health insurance. Many are "auto-renewing” their policies as premiums have not gone up or because they got a rebate from their health provider.

Best of the Indo Daily: Downfall - Bishop of Galway Eamonn Casey, his mistress and their secret son

New year cash boost: From January 1, tax changes including income reforms and new credits will apply

A raft of changes that were announced in the Budget are set to put more money in people’s pockets from tomorrow.

Never-before-seen photos of the day Pele paid an ‘emotive’ visit to sick children in Temple Street Hospital

Brazil legend Pele left his mark wherever he went – and he made an indelible impression was captured forever w hen he paid a visit to sick children at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin in 1979.

Family of Ashling Murphy throw their support behind memorial fund established in her honour

The grieving family of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy are supporting a new memorial fund established in her honour.

No plans to introduce travel restrictions on arrivals from China, despite Covid surge

The Government has no plans to introduce travel restrictions on arrivals from China, despite two EU countries imposing measures in recent days.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ‘appalled’ by level of violence gardaí face and vows to boost the safety of the force and its numbers

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “appalled” by the violence levelled at gardaí and pledged the Government will do everything it can to support the force.

Greens are needed in government to effect climate reform, says party leader Eamon Ryan

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said the climate crisis will not be taken seriously unless the Green Party is in government.