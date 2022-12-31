Today's headlines: Garda cyber unit identified nine Irish-based children who were filmed being abused; Pension age will be protected over jobseeker's reforms, says minister

Here are the top news stories on Independent.ie this morning
An elite garda unit which specialises in investigating a broad spectrum of crimes has identified nine Irish-based children this year who were the victims of sexual abuse and filmed by their attackers.
Keeping the pension age at 66 will be prioritised over reforming the welfare system to link Jobseeker’s Allowance to pay, according to new Finance Minister Michael McGrath.
Samantha Cookes has been deceiving people across the country for at least eight years, and got access to Irish children while posing as an additional needs therapist and au pair.
A gang of masked raiders forced a young child and teenage sibling into the bathroom of their home while the woman who was taking care of them was tied up during a terrifying burglary.
RTÉ’s Dermot Bannon has said he would love to give Room to Improve its own makeover but that viewers love it just the way it is.
Consumers are losing out on savings of up to €1,000 on their health insurance. Many are "auto-renewing” their policies as premiums have not gone up or because they got a rebate from their health provider.
A raft of changes that were announced in the Budget are set to put more money in people’s pockets from tomorrow.
Brazil legend Pele left his mark wherever he went – and he made an indelible impression was captured forever w hen he paid a visit to sick children at Temple Street Hospital in Dublin in 1979.
The grieving family of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy are supporting a new memorial fund established in her honour.
The Government has no plans to introduce travel restrictions on arrivals from China, despite two EU countries imposing measures in recent days.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “appalled” by the violence levelled at gardaí and pledged the Government will do everything it can to support the force.
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said the climate crisis will not be taken seriously unless the Green Party is in government.