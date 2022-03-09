Putin’s War: Fuel rationing and public transport cuts could be on the cards here if energy crisis spirals

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Irish economy and society has been laid bare in a series of stark warnings given to Cabinet ministers.

New air alert declared around Kyiv

An air alert was declared in and around Kyiv in the early hours of this morning, where residents in Ukraine's besieged capital city were urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

War in Ukraine: Bread prices on the rise as wheat costs spike by 40pc

Consumers can expect a “significant” increase in the price of bread within a fortnight, as soaring fuel and flour prices put unprecedented cost pressure on bakers.

Apartment building costs have risen by €27,000

The cost of building a mid-range apartment has shot up by €27,000 during the Covid-19 emergency, according to a leading construction consultancy firm.

Photographer who sold image of a potato for €1m pays €183,000 in tax settlement

An Irish photographer who sold a photo of a potato in 2016 for €1m has made a €183,000 tax settlement with the ­Revenue Commissioners.

The Indo Daily: Putin's plutocrats - the vulgar world of Russia's oligarchs

CAO points race cools but competition for most prestigious courses is still fierce

Fierce competition for prestigious college courses is set to continue this year on the back of a third year of Covid-era Leaving Cert grade inflation.

Rise in number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care since face masks ditched

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has risen to 51, up from 47 more than two weeks ago when the mandatory wearing of face masks was in force.

DPP will fight comedian Sil Fox’s lawsuit over erroneous prosecution

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is fighting the lawsuit taken by comedian Sylvester ‘Sil’ Fox over its erroneous decision to prosecute him for sexual assault.

Women’s health plan focuses on €5.3m ‘one-stop’ clinic programme

Employers of 250 or more workers will have to calculate their gender pay gap for the first time this June and publish reports by the end of the year.

A new mum – at 51: ‘I want to be alive for 50 years so I can see my kids grow up’

Conception rates for older women have been steadily climbing, but having a baby after the age of 50 is still exceptionally rare. Kirsty Blake Knox talks to the Dublin woman who’s become a mum again at 51.



