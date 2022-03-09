The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the Irish economy and society has been laid bare in a series of stark warnings given to Cabinet ministers.
An air alert was declared in and around Kyiv in the early hours of this morning, where residents in Ukraine's besieged capital city were urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.
Consumers can expect a “significant” increase in the price of bread within a fortnight, as soaring fuel and flour prices put unprecedented cost pressure on bakers.
The cost of building a mid-range apartment has shot up by €27,000 during the Covid-19 emergency, according to a leading construction consultancy firm.
An Irish photographer who sold a photo of a potato in 2016 for €1m has made a €183,000 tax settlement with the Revenue Commissioners.
Fierce competition for prestigious college courses is set to continue this year on the back of a third year of Covid-era Leaving Cert grade inflation.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has risen to 51, up from 47 more than two weeks ago when the mandatory wearing of face masks was in force.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is fighting the lawsuit taken by comedian Sylvester ‘Sil’ Fox over its erroneous decision to prosecute him for sexual assault.
Employers of 250 or more workers will have to calculate their gender pay gap for the first time this June and publish reports by the end of the year.
Conception rates for older women have been steadily climbing, but having a baby after the age of 50 is still exceptionally rare. Kirsty Blake Knox talks to the Dublin woman who’s become a mum again at 51.