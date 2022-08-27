Today's headlines: Fuel limits more likely as petrol prices to soar; politicians charge EVs for less than half price public is paying

Here are the top stories across Independent.ie this morning.

Blackouts, fuel rationing and a return of €2-a-litre at the pumps

There is growing alarm in the Government over the threat of fuel rationing this winter, while the price of petrol and diesel is on the brink of soaring again.

‘Like many survivors, I thought I was over the worst but the virus can lie dormant in the body’

A survivor of Ireland’s polio epidemic in the 1950s said there is no room for complacency about the virus in light of the new international focus on its potential resurgence.

Politicians charge electric cars at Leinster House for less than half the price public is paying

TDs and senators can charge their electric cars at Leinster House for less than half what it costs ordinary consumers after initially availing of the service for free, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘I feel free now’ – Ireland football boss Pauw says weight has lifted after going public with rape claim

Ireland's women’s football manager Vera Pauw says she no longer feels “judged” and has had a weight lifted off her shoulders after she went public on an allegation of rape and sexual assault in her native Netherlands in the 1980s.

Couple quit their jobs to become nomads travelling around Europe

Billionaire Shannon gas project backer secured meeting with Varadkar after Ryan declined

The billionaire US owner of Shannon LNG secured a meeting for his company with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after Energy Minister Eamon Ryan turned him down. The background to the meeting, currently the subject of a complaint to the Standards in Public Office Commission, is revealed in new submissions to An Bord Pleanála.

Legal costs hit €11.2m as pursuit of Sean Dunne over assets continues

Lawyers appear to be the only real winners in property developer Sean Dunne’s protracted bankruptcy, writes Shane Phelan.

Russia spy and ‘jewellery designer’ seduced Nato officers at society parties

A Russian spy posing as a jet-set jewellery designer infiltrated Nato’s naval headquarters in Italy by sleeping with officers stationed there, it emerged yesterday.

Revenue will not give detail on 20 tax settlements totalling €1bn

Revenue made unpublished tax settlements of more than €1.36bn during the course of last year.

Taxpayer foots the bill for bullying and abuse probes in Green Party

Investigations into toxic internal rows in Eamon Ryan’s Green Party are increasing – and are now being paid for by the taxpayer.