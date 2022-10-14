Today's headlines: Fr Molloy ‘killed in row over money’, says priest’s nephew; 280,000 workers who were on the PUP scheme still facing tax bills

280,000 workers who were on the PUP scheme still facing tax bills

Hundreds of thousands of people have yet to contact Revenue to sort out how they will pay tax owed on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) received during lockdowns.

Kinahans: The €4.5m handover that led to a failed deal, disturbing threats and Cab seizuress

On Good Friday 2009, a large group linked to Dublin’s underworld arrived at the Citywest Hotel to speak with Jim Mansfield Jr. The High Court yesterday heard how €4.5m in cash handed over that weekend led to a botched investment deal, sinister threats and “soured” relations that resulted in the first assets being seized from Daniel Kinahan.

Fr Molloy ‘killed in row over money’, and rumours of affair with wife of suspect are completely false, says priest’s nephew

The family of Fr Niall Molloy have said the priest’s death was the result of a row over money and had “absolutely nothing to do” with a rumoured affair between him and the suspect’s wife.

The Indo Daily: Unsolved — The killing of Fr Niall Molloy

Cab targets The Penguin’s money laundering network as pair caught with €900,000 in cash are jailed

A man who was the main money launderer for international drugs baron George ‘The Penguin’ Mitchell and was jailed for seven years this week is the focus of an investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

Half of rivers, lakes and coastal waters polluted as EPA calls decline ‘alarming’

Almost half the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters are polluted – and the problem is getting worse. Farm waste, sewage, pesticides and chemicals are the main culprits, an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study has found.

Explainer: How new Omicron variants are causing fresh fears for winter Covid surge

So far the rise instead is mainly due to behaviour and more indoor mixing along with some waning immunity. But there is growing unease that Omicron is adding to its family again with new off-shoots.

‘Most dishonest’ director Alan Hynes, and wife, declared bankrupt

Alan Hynes, the Wexford businessman who was described in the High Court last year as “the most dishonest director” a company liquidator had ever encountered, has been declared bankrupt.

'Creeslough tragedy: Leona Harper was 'a miracle child with a big heart who lived life to the full

All along the roadside in the picturesque heritage town of Ramelton, her classmates from Mulroy College in Milford, in their school uniforms, formed a silent guard of honour for Leona (14), together with the pupils from her former national school, Scoil Mhuire in Ramelton.

Through the roof – property prices increase 12.2pc to surge past Celtic Tiger record highs

House prices have now risen above their Celtic Tiger highs, despite an easing back in the annual rate of increase in values. Prices were up by 12.2pc in the year to August. This is down marginally from a rise of 13.3pc in July.

Enoch Burke’s fresh bid for freedom reaches Court of Appeal today

Jailed schoolteacher Enoch Burke will begin a fresh bid to be released from prison today when his case comes before the Court of Appeal.