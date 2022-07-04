Today's headlines: Fourth round of Covid vaccines on the cards for autumn; DNA device may unmask Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer

New Covid jab programme for all adults is on the cards

A new national Covid vaccine programme for all adults is on the way because of a lack of protection against new variants of the virus.

Gunman kills three, leaves three critically wounded at Denmark shopping centre

Danish police say three people were killed and three others are in critical condition after a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen.

DNA device that solved several murders in US may unmask Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s killer

A DNA retrieval system for rough surfaces is being examined for use by gardaí in the renewed Sophie Toscan du Plantier investigation. Use of the M-Vac has already solved several cold-case killings in the US and brought perpetrators to justice.

Coalition has double the room for manoeuvre as it eyes up €1.5bn plan to counteract inflation

The Summer Economic Statement, to be unveiled today, will reveal double the room for manoeuvre the Government had for last year’s budget.

New flight cancellations and delays at Dublin Airport bring more travel uncertainty

Holidaymakers are facing another week of travel uncertainty after Aer Lingus cancelled yet more flights due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff, while European strikes loom for the month ahead for Ryanair passengers.

Rural families and lower-paid are the hardest hit from soaring fuel prices

A new report shows that soaring fuel prices and government policy are unequally affecting people living in rural Ireland and those on low incomes.

Families can save up to €2,300 by flying a week early, mid-term price survey shows

The price of a family sun holiday over the Halloween mid-term break has soared by up to 22pc at peak times, an Irish Independent price survey can reveal.

Luhansk has been ‘liberated’, says Russia as Ukraine forces withdraw

Russia launched a barrage of shelling into the Donbas city of Sloviansk as it threatened to make further gains into Ukraine after announcing it had “liberated” the entire region of Luhansk.



