Today's headlines: Former Ireland rugby international got €133m debt write-off; staff who took €150k golden handshakes not allowed back at DAA

According to court filings, former rugby international Pat Whelan got into financial difficulty ‘due to the economic downturn and recession’ of the late 2000s.

Former Ireland rugby international got €133m debt write-off, but most were ‘a lot more modest’

AT the weekly sitting of the High Court’s personal insolvency list last Monday, some €22.6m in debt was written off in three arrangements approved by Mr Justice Cian Ferriter.

Dublin Airport queues Saturday: your hour-by-hour guide to the busiest departure times in Terminals 1 and 2

An aircraft will take off from Dublin on Saturday morning almost every 90 seconds.

Banks ‘more likely’ to strike deals to write off debt and save family homes

Banks and funds are increasingly agreeing to deals writing off unsustainable debts.

Two children rescued but woman still missing as car enters River Lee

A major rescue operation has been launched in Cork city after a car carrying a woman and two children entered the River Lee.

Garda security tightens for Lunney and colleagues amid ‘credible’ new threat

Gardaí have launched a major security operation around Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors at the former Quinn companies after receiving reliable intelligence that some of them were being targeted for attack.

How potentially killer viruses are striking Ireland and why they are a mystery so far

We have had more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, so why are we now under threat from more viruses?

Staff who took €150k golden handshakes not allowed back at DAA

Dublin Airport officials raised the possibility of recalling security staff who left the company with “golden handshakes” worth €150,000 during the pandemic in a desperate bid to boost staff numbers, it has been claimed.

The Indo Daily Select: Murder in Mauritius — the Michaela McAreavey story

Heard team to appeal jury’s libel verdict they claim was influenced by social media

Amber Heard’s lawyer has accused the jury in her defamation trial of being influenced by social media, and says the actress cannot afford to pay Johnny Depp $10 million (€9.3m)

Basket of essentials now costing almost €5 more in some shops since April

Soaring inflation has driven up the cost of an everyday basket of items by almost €5 since April in some leading supermarkets.







