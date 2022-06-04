Today's headlines: Former Ireland rugby international got €133m debt write-off; staff who took €150k golden handshakes not allowed back at DAA

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
AT the weekly sitting of the High Court’s personal insolvency list last Monday, some €22.6m in debt was written off in three arrangements approved by Mr Justice Cian Ferriter.
An aircraft will take off from Dublin on Saturday morning almost every 90 seconds.
Banks and funds are increasingly agreeing to deals writing off unsustainable debts.
A major rescue operation has been launched in Cork city after a car carrying a woman and two children entered the River Lee.
Gardaí have launched a major security operation around Kevin Lunney and his fellow directors at the former Quinn companies after receiving reliable intelligence that some of them were being targeted for attack.
We have had more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, so why are we now under threat from more viruses?
Dublin Airport officials raised the possibility of recalling security staff who left the company with “golden handshakes” worth €150,000 during the pandemic in a desperate bid to boost staff numbers, it has been claimed.
Amber Heard’s lawyer has accused the jury in her defamation trial of being influenced by social media, and says the actress cannot afford to pay Johnny Depp $10 million (€9.3m)
Soaring inflation has driven up the cost of an everyday basket of items by almost €5 since April in some leading supermarkets.