Today’s headlines: Flu medicine shortage as health crisis to peak in ‘perfect storm’; Fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply.

‘Perfect storm’ of respiratory illness causing shortage of basic medicines

Popular cough and cold treatments are running in short supply as pharmacies scramble to stock the shelves and keep up with demand. A “perfect storm” of respiratory illness has swept the country, leading to low availability of cough medicines, throat sprays and lozenges at many pharmacies.

GAA opens up Croke Park suites to house refugees for two weeks

Corporate boxes at Croke Park are now being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

‘Behind the stories, there’s a person who lost it all’ – fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Ex-hockey international Catriona Carey says she gave ‘large sums of money’ to her former business partner but he says: ‘She never gave me a f***ing penny’.

‘This was totally avoidable’ – pressure mounts on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as ‘traumatised’ nurses threaten action

Pressure is mounting on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to address frontline workers’ safety concerns as nurses and midwives are to consider industrial action over hospital overcrowding.

Harry’s ‘ambushes’ harmed queen’s health in her final year of frailty, say palace sources

Prince Harry's repeated “ambushing” of the British royal family had a detrimental effect on Queen Elizabeth II’s health in her final year, sources who were close to the former monarch have claimed.

Holiday companies assure Irish skiers that the slopes are still open

Holiday companies are putting contingency plans in place for Irish skiers who have booked trips to snowless slopes throughout Europe.

‘I thought we would be going back home,’ says mother preparing for Ukrainian Christmas

Many Ukrainian families across Ireland will today sit down to celebrate their traditional Christmas Day under very different circumstances.

