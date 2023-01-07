Today’s headlines: Flu medicine shortage as health crisis to peak in ‘perfect storm’; Fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
Popular cough and cold treatments are running in short supply as pharmacies scramble to stock the shelves and keep up with demand. A “perfect storm” of respiratory illness has swept the country, leading to low availability of cough medicines, throat sprays and lozenges at many pharmacies.
Corporate boxes at Croke Park are now being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.
Ex-hockey international Catriona Carey says she gave ‘large sums of money’ to her former business partner but he says: ‘She never gave me a f***ing penny’.
Pressure is mounting on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to address frontline workers’ safety concerns as nurses and midwives are to consider industrial action over hospital overcrowding.
Prince Harry's repeated “ambushing” of the British royal family had a detrimental effect on Queen Elizabeth II’s health in her final year, sources who were close to the former monarch have claimed.
Holiday companies are putting contingency plans in place for Irish skiers who have booked trips to snowless slopes throughout Europe.
Many Ukrainian families across Ireland will today sit down to celebrate their traditional Christmas Day under very different circumstances.