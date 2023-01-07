Today’s headlines: Flu medicine shortage as health crisis to peak in ‘perfect storm’; Fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Cold and flu tablets as well cough medicine are in short supply.

‘Perfect storm’ of respiratory illness causing shortage of basic medicines

Popular cough and cold treatments are running in short supply as pharmacies scramble to stock the shelves and keep up with demand. A “perfect storm” of respiratory illness has swept the country, leading to low availability of cough medicines, throat sprays and lozenges at many pharmacies.

GAA opens up Croke Park suites to house refugees for two weeks

Corporate boxes at Croke Park are now being used to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

‘Behind the stories, there’s a person who lost it all’ – fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Ex-hockey international Catriona Carey says she gave ‘large sums of money’ to her former business partner but he says: ‘She never gave me a f***ing penny’.

Best of the Indo Daily: Chess, Sex Toys, and Cheating — The Carlsen V Niemann Scandal