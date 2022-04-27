Today's headlines: Five members of a prolific burglary gang arrested after high-speed chase; warning that turf ban could bring down Government

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan (pictured) was told to go back to the drawing board, according to Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

'Anti-rural': Greens warned plans to ban turf could collapse Coalition

In an extraordinary series of private meetings yesterday, the Environment Minister came under sustained attack from Fine Gael TDs, some of whom shouted him down as well as heckling him. At a separate meeting, he was told by Fianna Fáil TDs that his plan could bring down the Coalition.

Rents soaring as landlords leaving market cuts new tenancies in half

Rental costs surged last year amid a chronic shortage of properties as landlords exit the market.

Councillor quits Fine Gael as she claims bullying complaints ignored

A Fine Gael councillor who resigned from the party alleging bullying, character assassination, intimidation and slander raised her concerns with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and senior party figures two years ago, the Irish Independent can reveal.

The Indo Daily: Madeleine McCann — The little girl lost in time and 15 years of heartbreak

Councils to get power to fast-track housing for refugees

Local authorities are being given sweeping new powers to fast-track housing development and encourage owners to use vacant properties as part of the Government’s response to the Ukrainian ­refugee crisis.

Five arrested after burglary gang lead gardaí in high-speed chase before crashing car

Five members of a prolific criminal gang suspected of a burglary crime-wave across Leinster have been arrested following a high-speed chase tonight.

Farmer finds 4,500-year-old statue of goddess

A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities announced Monday.

Second wave of ‘inevitable’ food hikes in the pipeline, warn industry experts

Shoppers face a second wave of food price increases, with the cost of a basket of everyday items set to rocket in the coming weeks, industry sources have warned.

Woman (70s) killed in Sligo road collision as gardaí appeal to public not to share footage of scene online

A pedestrian aged in her 70s has died following a collision with a car in Sligo town this afternoon.

Two men (20s) charged in connection with €157k drug seizure in Cork due in court

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men, following two operations in Cork on Monday 25th April.

Charity chief Dee dons winning colours to land Punchestown Festival fashion plate

It had been three years since Dee Ahearn last wore her eye-catching turquoise ensemble. As CEO of Barretstown children’s charity, she had donned the outfit in June 2019 for a very special occasion, the visit of former US first lady Hillary Clinton to the Kildare organisation for seriously ill youngsters.























