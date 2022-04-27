Today's headlines: Five members of a prolific burglary gang arrested after high-speed chase; warning that turf ban could bring down Government

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning
In an extraordinary series of private meetings yesterday, the Environment Minister came under sustained attack from Fine Gael TDs, some of whom shouted him down as well as heckling him. At a separate meeting, he was told by Fianna Fáil TDs that his plan could bring down the Coalition.
Rental costs surged last year amid a chronic shortage of properties as landlords exit the market.
A Fine Gael councillor who resigned from the party alleging bullying, character assassination, intimidation and slander raised her concerns with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and senior party figures two years ago, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Local authorities are being given sweeping new powers to fast-track housing development and encourage owners to use vacant properties as part of the Government’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Five members of a prolific criminal gang suspected of a burglary crime-wave across Leinster have been arrested following a high-speed chase tonight.
A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities announced Monday.
Shoppers face a second wave of food price increases, with the cost of a basket of everyday items set to rocket in the coming weeks, industry sources have warned.
A pedestrian aged in her 70s has died following a collision with a car in Sligo town this afternoon.
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €157,500 worth of cocaine and arrested two men, following two operations in Cork on Monday 25th April.
It had been three years since Dee Ahearn last wore her eye-catching turquoise ensemble. As CEO of Barretstown children’s charity, she had donned the outfit in June 2019 for a very special occasion, the visit of former US first lady Hillary Clinton to the Kildare organisation for seriously ill youngsters.