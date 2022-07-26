Today's headlines: First-time buyers forced €30k more into debt in just 12 months; developers have €13m in Celtic Tiger debt written off

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

First-time buyers forced €30,000 more into debt in just twelve months

Surging house prices and the cost-of-living squeeze are forcing buyers to borrow more to secure a home while their purchasing power has been depleted.

Passenger on Bray train describes 'unbearable’ situation: ‘There was no air conditioning, we were pumping sweat’

A Meath woman has described the “unbearable” heat on board the “jam packed” Dart as she travelled with three of her children on Sunday.

Politicians across Ireland pay tribute to former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble

Co-architect of the Good Friday Agreement David Trimble has been described as a man of “courage and vision” who took political risks, ­following his death aged 77.

Farming facing big challenge to find ways to cut emissions

An enhanced plan to reduce agricultural emissions will be needed from the sector if it is to deliver a reduction in emissions of 24-26pc.

Developers have €13m in Celtic Tiger debt written off in High Court ruling

The High Court has written off more than €13m in debt owed by two Celtic Tiger-era property developers.

Irish scientists develop artificial silicone heart

An artificial silicone heart has been designed by Irish scientists in world-first research which should help save lives.

The Indo Daily: Tragedy in Tokyo – The murder of Nicola Furlong

Ryanair posts strong profit but winter outlook dim

Ryanair shook off airport disruption and a volatile cost environment to beat quarterly earnings expectations in its first financial quarter.

Tributes paid as victims of Limerick crash named as brother of Mayo footballer and fitness coach

A man and a woman killed in a horror crash in Co Limerick have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan, both from Co Mayo.

HSE needs to recruit thousands of staff as population set to grow substantially, ESRI warns

Thousands more doctors, nurses, midwives and other specialists will be needed in a major recruitment for the health service to tackle waiting lists and care for surging numbers of elderly patients.

Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney

TCD researcher struggles to find a home for under €300,000

She has a good job and is keen to make Ireland her permanent home, but for American Rebecca Vining, the daunting task of trying to get a foot on the property ladder here is enough to send her packing.