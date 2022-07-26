Today's headlines: First-time buyers forced €30k more into debt in just 12 months; developers have €13m in Celtic Tiger debt written off

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Surging house prices and the cost-of-living squeeze are forcing buyers to borrow more to secure a home while their purchasing power has been depleted.
A Meath woman has described the “unbearable” heat on board the “jam packed” Dart as she travelled with three of her children on Sunday.
Co-architect of the Good Friday Agreement David Trimble has been described as a man of “courage and vision” who took political risks, following his death aged 77.
An enhanced plan to reduce agricultural emissions will be needed from the sector if it is to deliver a reduction in emissions of 24-26pc.
The High Court has written off more than €13m in debt owed by two Celtic Tiger-era property developers.
An artificial silicone heart has been designed by Irish scientists in world-first research which should help save lives.
Ryanair shook off airport disruption and a volatile cost environment to beat quarterly earnings expectations in its first financial quarter.
A man and a woman killed in a horror crash in Co Limerick have been named locally as Brian Mullin and Sharon Ryan, both from Co Mayo.
Thousands more doctors, nurses, midwives and other specialists will be needed in a major recruitment for the health service to tackle waiting lists and care for surging numbers of elderly patients.
She has a good job and is keen to make Ireland her permanent home, but for American Rebecca Vining, the daunting task of trying to get a foot on the property ladder here is enough to send her packing.