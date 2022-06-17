Today's headlines: Fine Gael TDs given detailed plan for attack on Sinn Féin; victim tells gardaí human traffickers planned to harvest her organs

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.

Fine Gael’s secret 18-page dossier lays out its plan of attack against Sinn Féin

Fine Gael has compiled a secret dossier detailing damaging information about Sinn Féin TDs that compares the Bobby Storey funeral during the Covid pandemic to Donald Trump’s “super spreader campaign rallies”, it can be revealed.

Woman tells gardaí she escaped traffickers who had planned to harvest her organs

A woman who walked into Drogheda garda station last Wednesday told officers she had been trafficked into Ireland for the purpose of forcible organ harvesting.

Senator warns the HAP system has ‘collapsed’ as analysis finds just 820 properties to rent in country

Just 820 homes in Ireland are suitable for families who are seeking accommodation and receiving Housing Assistance Payment (HAP). This is despite record levels of State spending of more than €500m on the support last year.

Limerick, Clare and Louth top Covid table as new variants now account for 70pc of cases

Limerick, Clare, Louth, Galway, Laois and Kilkenny have jumped to the top of the table for the highest incidence rate of Covid-19. They are followed by Donegal, Kildare, Wicklow, Tipperary, Dublin, Carlow and Meath.

Politicians told they need to start maternity leave to lift barriers to women

Politicians have been warned they need to start taking maternity leave to change a “culture” that is stopping women from getting into politics.

Ireland’s rich get €130m tax break annually on pensions

Just 15,800 people who each earn more than €250,000 a year are receiving a total of €130m every year in tax relief on pension contributions from the Exchequer.

Woman who shared ‘horrible’ two-bed flat with seven others and bedbugs wins at tribunal

A female tenant who shared a two-bedroom apartment in Dublin city centre with seven other people has described the “horrible” living conditions she endured.

Charlie Bird ‘upset’ that he cannot respond to hundreds of letters of support

Charlie Bird has admitted that he feels “guilty” that he cannot respond to all of the letters he receives on a daily basis.

Watch: woman arrested after viral video shows customer being restrained

A video has been posted on Facebook showing an altercation at a shopping centre in Longford has gone viral. In the short clip a woman, who is clearly in a distressed state, is restrained by an older man while bystanders watch.

Hologram Zelensky makes appearance at Dublin Tech Summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine appeared by 3D hologram at Dublin’s Tech Summit, and appealed to delegates to donate the finances and technology required to help him make Ukraine the world’s freest digital nation.







