Today's headlines: Fewer than 50 affordable homes a year for commuter belt counties; Putin’s nuclear ‘doomsday plane’ to send warning on Victory Day

First-time buyers in Dublin’s commuter belt counties will see fewer than 50 affordable homes delivered each year, figures obtained by the Irish Independent reveal.
Dog owners planning their summer holidays are being advised to seek kennel accommodation for their pets as soon as possible because a massive increase in demand has led to a shortage of spaces.
The Italian trial of a Dublin-based IT worker accused of killing his wife and throwing her body into the sea is taking place in his absence.
Extending the reduced VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector to the end of next year would cost the exchequer €500 million, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted.
Russia's “doomsday plane” designed to protect Vladimir Putin in case of nuclear attack will today make its first appearance in a decade at Moscow’s Victory Day parade.
A train station that cost €6.35 million to build but was never used now needs a €3.8m refurbishment before it can open.
The UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is to meet the leaders of the North’s main parties at Stormont to press for the return of devolved government.
Covid-19 infection control measures in hospitals have not slowed the spread of superbugs – and new cases of bacterial infection, which can potentially kill, are continuing to emerge.
More than 21,000 electricity customers have signed up to sell power from their solar panels back to the national grid from July.
Dublin-based airline group ASL Aviation is growing its fleet with a fresh order for five freighters.