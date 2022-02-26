A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Fears Putin will use thermobaric rockets as Ukrainian forces slow Russian advance

Western leaders fear Vladimir Putin could unleash devastating thermobaric rockets on Ukraine after fierce resistance slowed the Russian army’s advance yesterday.

New proposals to treat divorced and separated couples as first-time buyers

Divorced people will get a second chance to be home owners after a relationship breakdown under measures designed to recognise how “Ireland has changed”.

2 Johnnies delete sexist material from podcast

RTÉ radio presenters The 2 Johnnies are deleting sexist material from their podcast as they scramble to save their 2FM show.

Heated scenes as barrister is led away after being charged with murdering father of four

A senior lawyer has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of a man in a shooting on farmland near Tallaght in Dublin earlier this week.

‘Irish courts can prolong the abuse for victims who seek divorce’

The Irish courts system can be used to further “abuse” domestic violence survivors who are going through a divorce, Women’s Aid has warned.

‘I suffered psychological warfare in Sinn Féin’

Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne who announced yesterday that she was leaving Sinn Féin has said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy.

Battle for Kyiv rages as citizens told to arm up and attack tanks

The battle for control of Ukraine’s capital began in the early hours of Friday with a hail of missiles and the appearance at dawn of Russian armoured vehicles for the first time on its suburban streets.

The Indo Daily: War on Ukraine – What is Ireland’s role and should we shelve our neutrality?

Putin makes a dig at US as war intensifies in Ukraine

The day Pelé came to town – there was agony and ecstasy for those who got to witness the ‘Greatest’

The day Pelé came to Dublin to play a match will remain etched in the memories of those who were there to witness the football wizard.

‘Ball is in Facebook’s court now’

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has described her five-year legal battle with Facebook over false and misleading adverts as “very stressful”.

Stardust inquests set for further delay

Long-awaited inquests into the Stardust deaths look set to be delayed after the former manager of the Dublin nightclub issued High Court proceedings challenging a decision of the Dublin Coroner.