Today’s headlines: Fears grow Putin is plotting attack on Chernobyl; and US retrial of Tom and Molly Martens won’t be held for several months

Fears grow Putin is plotting attack on Chernobyl with Kyiv being blamed

Russia is stockpiling corpses of dead Ukrainian soldiers to plant as evidence in a false-flag operation at Chernobyl, Ukrainian officials have warned. Kyiv’s Military Intelligence Directorate said Vladimir Putin plans to release radioactive waste in what would amount to a “terrorist attack”.

US retrial of father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens won't be staged for several months

The revelation came as the Mr Corbett's two children, Jack (17) and Sarah (15), came face to face with their step-mother and step-grandfather for the first time since their father (39) was beaten to death in the bedroom of his North Carolina home in 2015.

Applegreen’s oil storage facility raises questions about its regular price hikes

One of the largest petrol retailers has been accused of profiteering for pushing up prices on an almost daily basis despite jointly owning a massive oil storage facility at Dublin Port.

Fears tax shortfalls due to war will halt post-pandemic recovery

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is set to scupper post-pandemic recovery and could jeopardise public service funding at Budget time, the Government fears.

McEntee ‘pushed’ for the reopening of Tayto Park in lockdown, letters show

Justice Minister Helen McEntee made representations on behalf of Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle when the attraction was seeking to ­reopen as the third wave of Covid-19 struck the country.

Dozens more articles about the Quinn family are ‘forgotten’ by Google’s internet search engine

Nearly 70 web pages relating to news articles about former tycoon Seán Quinn and his family have been “forgotten” by internet search engine Google since the start of the year.

5G flops in Ireland as fewer than one in 15 subscribe

Figures from Ireland’s telecoms regulator show that fewer than one in 15 people are buying 5G mobile services in Ireland, putting the technology in danger of being an expensive flop.

Up to 500,000 yet to avail of Covid-19 booster as hospitals under pressure

Up to half a million people over 16 who are eligible for a booster jab have yet to come forward as the take-up of Covid-19 vaccines has dramatically slowed.