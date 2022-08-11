Today's headlines: Fears cheap alcohol law will cut tax take as shoppers head North; Billionaire Comer brothers agree to buy Waterford Airport

Fears banning cheap alcohol in next Budget will send shoppers North

New laws banning the s ale of cheap alcohol could reduce tax returns as people are going to Northern Ireland to buy beer, spirits and wine.

Seaside businesses reap rewards of August heatwave as sun worshippers out in force

Sunseekers flocked to Ireland’s beaches and parks as the country basked in the first August heatwave in years.

The Indo Daily: Unsolved - The mysterious disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard

The Indo Daily: Unsolved - The mysterious disappearances of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s mother dies after accident on family holiday

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan’s mother has died following an accident on a family holiday.

The billionaire Comer brothers have agreed to pay up to €20m to buy Waterford Airport

THE billionaire Comer brothers – the Galway-born investors who own a huge property portfolio across Europe – have agreed to pay up to €20m to buy a majority stake in Waterford Airport, the Irish Independent has learned.

Andrew McGinley says he plans to divorce wife who killed his three children

Andrew McGinley has said he has decided to divorce his wife who killed his three children.

Trump refuses to answer questions under oath about fraud allegations

Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions over alleged fraud in his business empire, despite previously suggesting the manoeuvre was itself evidence of criminality.

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury she was ‘a slave to his every need and every demand’

The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a court she became “a slave to his every need and every demand”.

Generation rent facing rocketing costs and evictions

Ireland's rental crisis is producing sobering statistics on an almost daily basis. In the past week, the public has learned that 10,492 people are homeless, eviction notices increased by 58pc, there were only 716 properties available to rent at the start of the month and the average rent now stands at €1,618.

From Normal People to The Favourite, costumes worn on top TV shows and films go on display

Go behind the scenes of a new exhibition of great costumes from Irish film and television industry and what you discover is not so much a costume drama but a drama about the fate of Irish costumes.

IRFU ban on transgender women sets 'dangerous precedent' say opponents

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) i s being urged to reconsider its decision to ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions due to fears it will set a “dangerous precedent” in other sports.























