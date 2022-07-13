Today's headlines: Farmer sexually assaulted woman in Copper Face Jacks on his ‘first ever’ trip to a Dublin disco; energy firms short-change people on €200 bills rebate

Paul Harrington, of Birr, Co Offaly, was in tears when the assault accusation was put to him. Photo: Collins Courts

Young man's sexual assault on woman in Copper Face Jacks left her in 'a frozen state'

A young farmer sexually assaulted a woman on the dancefloor at Copper Face Jacks nightclub

Energy firms short-change people on €200 bills rebate

Large numbers of householders claim they have been short-changed by their energy providers after they were paid less than they expected in the Government’s electricity credit.

Property tax database will be used to target TV licence fee evaders

Revenue’s Local Property Tax database could be used to target TV licence fee evaders after the Government rejected proposals to abolish the €160 charge.

The All-Ireland rip-off: Fans face soaring hotel prices in Dublin for GAA finals

An Irish Independent price analysis survey found that some hotels in the capital charge a family of four up to €300 more for a two-night stay on All-Ireland football final weekend, but the cost for hurling fans is still high.

Dublin Airport promises not to follow Heathrow and cap departure numbers

There are no plans to introduce a cap on the number of flights at Dublin Airport, despite London’s Heathrow introducing a daily limit on departing passenger numbers until September, it is understood.

Farming pays a small environmental tax bill despite huge footprint

Just 1.4pc of the environmental taxes collected last year came from farming, despite the sector being the country’s biggest carbon polluter. Households bore the greatest burden, paying 58pc – or €2.8bn of the €4.8bn – in environmental taxes collected by Government in 2021.

HSE audit reveals how charity splurged on €300 ‘Click and Go’ holiday and €500 gift voucher for staff

Among the findings in credit card expenditure was a “Click and Go” holiday worth €300 for a retiring manager, a €500 “Ireland’s Bluebook” on another retirement, €25 Christmas vouchers for members of staff and three bottles of wine for a pre-Covid leaving event.

Call for 2023 vote to replace reference to woman’s place in home

The committee on gender equality will today publish a report which calls for a public vote to delete the controversial amendment, and replace it with a gender neutral recognition of the role of carers in society.

