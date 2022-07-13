Today's headlines: Farmer sexually assaulted woman in Copper Face Jacks on his ‘first ever’ trip to a Dublin disco; energy firms short-change people on €200 bills rebate

Here are the main stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
A young farmer sexually assaulted a woman on the dancefloor at Copper Face Jacks nightclub
Large numbers of householders claim they have been short-changed by their energy providers after they were paid less than they expected in the Government’s electricity credit.
Revenue’s Local Property Tax database could be used to target TV licence fee evaders after the Government rejected proposals to abolish the €160 charge.
An Irish Independent price analysis survey found that some hotels in the capital charge a family of four up to €300 more for a two-night stay on All-Ireland football final weekend, but the cost for hurling fans is still high.
There are no plans to introduce a cap on the number of flights at Dublin Airport, despite London’s Heathrow introducing a daily limit on departing passenger numbers until September, it is understood.
Just 1.4pc of the environmental taxes collected last year came from farming, despite the sector being the country’s biggest carbon polluter. Households bore the greatest burden, paying 58pc – or €2.8bn of the €4.8bn – in environmental taxes collected by Government in 2021.
Among the findings in credit card expenditure was a “Click and Go” holiday worth €300 for a retiring manager, a €500 “Ireland’s Bluebook” on another retirement, €25 Christmas vouchers for members of staff and three bottles of wine for a pre-Covid leaving event.
The committee on gender equality will today publish a report which calls for a public vote to delete the controversial amendment, and replace it with a gender neutral recognition of the role of carers in society.