Today's headlines: ESB staff keep discount while customers face bill hike; minister admits retirees must dip into pensions to pay rent

Gas and electricity prices are set to spike by close to 50% from April. (Peter Byrne/PA)

ESB staff keep electricity discount as customers face huge energy bill hike

Staff at the State-owned ESB continue to get massive discounts on their electricity bills, despite its energy supply subsidiary announcing ­double-digit price hikes.

Warning that Ukraine refugee crisis limits the State’s funds to deal with future surge in Covid

The Ukraine refugee crisis will limit State funding to deal with a future surge of Covid-19, the Cabinet has been warned.

Hopes rise as the rate of Covid infections falls in a week

The first tentative signs that the current Covid-19 wave may be coming under control have emerged, as the percentage of people testing positive for the virus after a HSE PCR test ­continues to fall.

Germany prepares to ration gas amid fears supplies may run out due to energy crunch

Germany took a step towards rationing its gas supply yesterday amid EU divisions over how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s demand for all Russian energy supplies to be paid for in roubles.

The Indo Daily: Life Less Ordinary – what it's like living in a warzone

Survey shows homes sell for average 3.7pc more than the asking price

Homes are now selling for an average of 3.7pc more than their already high asking prices, in a further sign of the soaring housing market.

How arrest of former hotel guard puts Michaela McAreavey murder back in spotlight

The arrest of former hotel security guard Dassen Narayanen in Mauritius on Tuesday has put the 2011 murder of Michaela McAreavey back in the spotlight.

Lack of gender balance in interview panel for Rotunda master was ‘a spectacular own goal’

Failing to have a gender-balanced panel to interview the new master of the Rotunda was a “spectacular own goal”, according to a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Minister admits retirees must dip into pensions to pay rent

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has conceded that retirees will have to dip into their pensions to pay rent in the future. The Government has been strongly criticised after the Irish Independent revealed ­yesterday that the new auto-enrolment pension scheme is needed to help pay rent for the increasing number of older people who will not own a home when they retire.







