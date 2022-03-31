Today's headlines: ESB staff keep discount while customers face bill hike; minister admits retirees must dip into pensions to pay rent

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning...
Staff at the State-owned ESB continue to get massive discounts on their electricity bills, despite its energy supply subsidiary announcing double-digit price hikes.
The Ukraine refugee crisis will limit State funding to deal with a future surge of Covid-19, the Cabinet has been warned.
The first tentative signs that the current Covid-19 wave may be coming under control have emerged, as the percentage of people testing positive for the virus after a HSE PCR test continues to fall.
Germany took a step towards rationing its gas supply yesterday amid EU divisions over how to respond to Vladimir Putin’s demand for all Russian energy supplies to be paid for in roubles.
Homes are now selling for an average of 3.7pc more than their already high asking prices, in a further sign of the soaring housing market.
The arrest of former hotel security guard Dassen Narayanen in Mauritius on Tuesday has put the 2011 murder of Michaela McAreavey back in the spotlight.
Failing to have a gender-balanced panel to interview the new master of the Rotunda was a “spectacular own goal”, according to a leading obstetrician and gynaecologist.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has conceded that retirees will have to dip into their pensions to pay rent in the future. The Government has been strongly criticised after the Irish Independent revealed yesterday that the new auto-enrolment pension scheme is needed to help pay rent for the increasing number of older people who will not own a home when they retire.