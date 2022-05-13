Today's headlines: Emails reveal the power struggle over ‘new Nphet’; and most children with severe hepatitis were previously healthy

Here are the main stories for the morning from Independent.ie
Serious tensions between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, his top civil servant Robert Watt and chief medical officer Tony Holohan over a new group to replace Nphet are laid bare in newly released documents.
Most of the children struck by a severe form of hepatitis – which has led to one death in Ireland and another child needing a liver transplant – were previously healthy, it emerged yesterday.
Food prices are beginning to surge on the back of soaring fuel, utilities and airfare costs. Consumers have been warned that the inflation rate is set to keep rising in the coming months.
Ireland’s Eurovision woes continued in Turin last night when Brooke Scullion’s That’s Rich failed to make the grade for Saturday night’s final.
Energy provider SSE Airtricity has promised not to increase prices for vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills. It comes after the supplier imposed double-digit price rises for its electricity and gas customers from the start of this month.
Rebekah Vardy became tearful several times in the witness box as she was accused of leaking stories and throwing her agent “under the bus” during her evidence at the High Court.
A hospital patient who punched a security guard after he became unhappy at being discharged has been jailed for three months.
Sub-variants of Omicron and a relaxation of public health measures are driving a surge in infections in southern Africa, a senior official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned.
The Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a large portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.
EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of not engaging honestly with talks on implementing Northern Ireland’s special trade status.