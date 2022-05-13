Today's headlines: Emails reveal the power struggle over ‘new Nphet’; and most children with severe hepatitis were previously healthy

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly took questions in the Dail on the new national maternity hospital (Brian Lawless/PA)

Emails reveal the power struggle over ‘new Nphet’

Serious tensions between Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, his top civil servant Robert Watt and chief medical officer Tony Holohan over a new group to replace Nphet are laid bare in newly released documents.

Most children with case of severe hepatitis were previously healthy – HSE

Most of the children struck by a severe form of hepatitis – which has led to one death in Ireland and another child needing a liver transplant – were previously healthy, it emerged yesterday.

Food prices follow fuel and utility bills as inflation soars to highest in 22 years

Food prices are beginning to surge on the back of soaring fuel, utilities and airfare costs. Consumers have been warned that the inflation rate is set to keep rising in the coming months.

Brooke Scullion says she’s ‘beyond proud’ despite missing out on Eurovision final with electric performance

Ireland’s Eurovision woes continued in Turin last night when Brooke Scullion’s That’s Rich failed to make the grade for Saturday night’s final.

SSE set to freeze prices for vulnerable customers

Energy provider SSE Airtricity has promised not to increase prices for vulnerable customers struggling to pay their bills. It comes after the supplier imposed double-digit price rises for its electricity and gas customers from the start of this month.

Wagatha Christie: Coleen Rooney to take to stand today, after Rebekah Vardy told she threw agent ‘under the bus’

Rebekah Vardy became tearful several times in the witness box as she was accused of leaking stories and throwing her agent “under the bus” during her evidence at the High Court.

The Indo Daily: Star Wars: 'Wagatha Christie' and the other celebrity feuds you must hear

Patient jailed for one-punch attack on security guard

A hospital patient who punched a security guard after he became unhappy at being discharged has been jailed for three months.

Warning over rise of Omicron sub-variants in Africa as Biden laments landmark death toll in US

Sub-variants of Omicron and a relaxation of public health measures are driving a surge in infections in southern Africa, a senior official from the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned.

A bridge too far for Russian invaders as almost a whole unit wiped out

The Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a large portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.

EU and UK heading for total breakdown in bid to reach deal on North’s special status

EU Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of not engaging honestly with talks on implementing Northern Ireland’s special trade status.



