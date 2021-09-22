Today's headlines: Elderly will be big winners in Budget 2022 as pensions set to rise; anger at ‘sneaky’ new insurance levy

Here are today's top stories from Independent.ie.
THE HSE is still running obsolete Windows 7 on almost 30,000 computers – six months after it was hit by a devastating cyber attack.
A campaign of disruption to work at the National Children’s Hospital construction site in Dublin has intensified with a fake bomb placed there on Monday morning.
Older people will be the “big winners” in Budget 2022 as the Government is set to increase the state pension while also boosting the fuel allowance.
Brendan Mullin was a shining light in a dark era in Ireland’s rugby history. A classy centre capable of splitting defences, he was the country’s leading try scorer until Brian O’Driscoll came along and broke his record in 2003.
The value of stay-at-home parents’ work is being underestimated by €20,000 a year, according to a new report.
A Cacophony of squawks, an aggressive gull trying to peck its way through a Velux window and a four-year-old child nipped on the face by a bird were among the complaints made to a local authority about the scourge of seagulls.
Insurance campaigners have reacted with anger to the proposal from the Department of Finance and the Central Bank to set up a new rescue fund they say will end up being paid for by policyholders.
Irish people with disabilities have one of the lowest employment rates in the EU, a study published today shows.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke to junior minister Patrick O’Donovan about an alleged sting operation into identifying the senior minister who leaked information from the Cabinet.
The case of missing “van life” blogger Gabby Petito has whipped up an unprecedented frenzy of online sleuthing, with social media platform TikTok arguably leading the charge.