Today's headlines: Elderly will be big winners in Budget 2022 as pensions set to rise; anger at ‘sneaky’ new insurance levy

HSE still relying on obsolete PCs after cyber hack

THE HSE is still running obsolete Windows 7 on almost 30,000 computers – six months after it was hit by a devastating cyber attack.

Fake bomb is the latest disruption to children’s hospital site

A campaign of disruption to work at the National Children’s Hospital construction site in Dublin has intensified with a fake bomb placed there on Monday morning.

Budget bonanza for elderly as pensions and fuel grants to rise

Older people will be the “big winners” in Budget 2022 as the Government is set to increase the state pension while also boosting the fuel allowance.

Brendan Mullin profile: One of the last great amateurs of Irish rugby who then made a name in the finance world

Brendan Mullin was a shining light in a dark era in Ireland’s rugby history. A classy centre capable of splitting defences, he was the country’s leading try scorer until Brian O’Driscoll came along and broke his record in 2003.

Work done by parents who stay at home worth €49,000

The value of stay-at-home parents’ work is being underestimated by €20,000 a year, according to a new report.

Council powerless to tackle seagull scourge after child attacked and vehicles destroyed

A Cacophony of squawks, an aggressive gull trying to peck its way through a Velux window and a four-year-old child nipped on the face by a bird were among the complaints made to a local authority about the scourge of seagulls.

Anger at ‘sneaky’ new insurance levy that could place a further toll on policy-holders

Insurance campaigners have reacted with anger to the proposal from the Department of Finance and the Central Bank to set up a new rescue fund they say will end up being paid for by policyholders.

Irish people with disabilities have one of the lowest employment rates in EU

Irish people with disabilities have one of the lowest employment rates in the EU, a study published today shows.

Varadkar spoke to junior minister O’Donovan about alleged leak sting

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spoke to junior minister Patrick O’Donovan about an alleged sting operation into identifying the senior minister who leaked information from the Cabinet.

Gabby Petito: How TikTok provided key clues to investigators

The case of missing “van life” blogger Gabby Petito has whipped up an unprecedented frenzy of online sleuthing, with social media platform TikTok arguably leading the charge.