Today's headlines: ECB set to raise interest rates today; Father of murdered Nicola Furlong says he fears for other people's daughters as killer due to be freed

The era of cheaper mortgages could be at an end as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to increase its key interest rates today.
The country is blowing its carbon budget on dairy cows and coal – as latest data shows greenhouse gas emissions growing instead of falling.
A thief has been jailed for five months for stealing from a car belonging to Ukrainian refugees who had just arrived in Ireland after fleeing their war-torn home country.
Gardaí are hoping to bring charges against a drug dealer suspected of ordering the murder of young father Jordan Davis.
The new Omicron variant, nicknamed Centaurus, which it is feared could fuel the next Covid surge, has been found in 15 countries, the World Health Organisation said.
Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has insisted no farmer will be forced to reduce or cull their cattle herds as talks to reduce agriculture emissions by up to 30pc continued.
The father of murdered Wexford woman Nicola Furlong has said the 10-year anniversary of her death was made more difficult with the knowledge that her killer is due to be released later this year.
It has garnered him fame, fortune and international acclaim, but at the age of 31 the undisputed king of chess, Magnus Carlsen, is stepping away from the game. And his reason? He’s just not that into it.
The final Tory leadership pairing has caused disappointment among politicians, advisers and senior civil servants in Dublin, with one describing the momentum behind British foreign secretary Liz Truss as “ominous”.
The Oireachtas Golf Society gets back into the swing today for the first time since the controversy over the Golfgate dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden on August 19, 2020.
One of the victims of a plane crash on Tuesday night has been named as businessman Philip Murdock, from Hillsborough.