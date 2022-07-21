Today's headlines: ECB set to raise interest rates today; Father of murdered Nicola Furlong says he fears for other people's daughters as killer due to be freed

End of era for cheaper mortgages as ECB set to raise interest rates

The era of cheaper mortgages could be at an end as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to increase its key interest rates today.

Emissions rise as our carbon budget blown on cows and coal-burning

The country is blowing its carbon budget on dairy cows and coal – as latest data shows greenhouse gas emissions growing instead of falling.

Thief who stole from car of newly arrived Ukrainian refugees jailed for five months

A thief has been jailed for five months for stealing from a car belonging to Ukrainian refugees who had just arrived in Ireland after fleeing their war-torn home country.

Gardaí hope to charge drug dealer over murder of Jordan Davis

Gardaí are hoping to bring charges against a drug dealer suspected of ordering the murder of young father Jordan Davis.

Fresh Covid variant on way as nation is bracing for ‘winter virus storm’

The new Omicron variant, nicknamed Centaurus, which it is feared could fuel the next Covid surge, has been found in 15 countries, the World Health Organisation said.

No one will have to cull their cattle herds, insists Eamon Ryan

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has insisted no farmer will be forced to reduce or cull their cattle herds as talks to reduce agriculture emissions by up to 30pc continued.

The Indo Daily: Diego Maradona - The footballing legend, a complicated legacy, and his mysterious death

Father of murdered Nicola Furlong ‘fears for other families’ as her killer is due to be freed

The father of murdered Wexford woman Nicola Furlong has said the 10-year anniversary of her death was made more difficult with the knowledge that her killer is due to be released later this year.

‘I can’t be bothered,’ says king of chess as he retires at 31

It has garnered him fame, fortune and international acclaim, but at the age of 31 the undisputed king of chess, Magnus Carlsen, is stepping away from the game. And his reason? He’s just not that into it.

Momentum behind Liz Truss ‘ominous’ as Dublin hopes for relations reset

The final Tory leadership pairing has caused disappointment among politicians, advisers and senior civil servants in Dublin, with one describing the momentum behind British foreign secretary Liz Truss as “ominous”.

Oireachtas big-hitters back in swing for first time since ‘Golfgate’

The Oireachtas Golf Society gets back into the swing today for the first time since the controversy over the Golfgate dinner at the Station House Hotel in Clifden on August 19, 2020.

Businessman killed in Co Down plane crash flew niece to Scotland the day before his death

One of the victims of a plane crash on Tuesday night has been named as businessman Philip Murdock, from Hillsborough.







