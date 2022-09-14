Today's headlines: Dublin victim named, while murder probe finds people ‘came and went’ from flat after death; thousands face being placed on most expensive tariffs for electricity and gas

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie
Gardaí were last night working to establish why and when a 28-year-old man suffered fatal head injuries before his body was left to decompose in a north inner city flat in Dublin for over a week.
Thousands of households face being placed on the most expensive tariffs for electricity and gas as more suppliers flee the Irish market. When energy providers leave, their customers get transferred to so-called ‘suppliers of last resort’.
Free contraception for women aged 17-25 is set to come into effect this week, marking a substantial financial saving. Women of this age will be entitled to free prescriptions as well as consultations with their GP at no charge.
The removal of tax relief on health insurance premiums, the scrapping of lower rates of Vat on fuel and new homes, and the ending of the Help to Buy scheme are among controversial recommendations of the Commission on Taxation.
Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has presented his Fianna Fáil colleagues with a possible cost-of-living package worth €1.8 billion.
Enoch Burke will seek to be released from prison today when his challenge to a school’s decision to suspend him from work returns to the High Court.
Two members of the Low Pay Commission opposed its recommendation to increase the national minimum wage to €11.30 an hour because they thought the rise should be higher.
Eithne Cawley is one of only four outreach nurses covering more than 410 people living with MND in Ireland – that is 103 patients and seven counties per nurse.
Munster Rugby assistant coach Denis Leamy has spoken of his shock at seeing Garth Brooks walk into an indoor training session while the team were practising their mauls.
Glaring inequalities have emerged over access to a critical diagnostic test needed for a majority of heart conditions. Public patients face delays of at least six months to over a year, while a private appointment has an average wait of up to a month.