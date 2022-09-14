Today's headlines: Dublin victim named, while murder probe finds people ‘came and went’ from flat after death; thousands face being placed on most expensive tariffs for electricity and gas

A body is removed from the ground floor flat in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in Dublin’s north inner city after it was discovered with fatal injuries.

Here are this morning's main news stories on Independent.ie

Dublin victim named, while murder probe discovers people 'came and went' from flat where he lay dead for day

Gardaí were last night working to establish why and when a 28-year-old man suffered fatal head injuries before his body was left to decompose in a north inner city flat in Dublin for over a week.

Thousands face move to highest tariffs following latest supplier’s exit from Irish market

Thousands of households face being placed on the most expensive tariffs for electricity and gas as more suppliers flee the Irish market. When energy providers leave, their customers get transferred to so-called ‘suppliers of last resort’.

‘A groundbreaking step’ – National Women’s Council hails introduction of free contraception for women aged 17-25

Free contraception for women aged 17-25 is set to come into effect this week, marking a substantial financial saving. Women of this age will be entitled to free prescriptions as well as consultations with their GP at no charge.

Scrap health insurance tax relief and end lower Vat rates, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is told in tax report

The removal of tax relief on health insurance premiums, the scrapping of lower rates of Vat on fuel and new homes, and the ending of the Help to Buy scheme are among controversial recommendations of the Commission on Taxation.

One-off doubling of welfare payments proposed as Michael McGrath unveils €1.8bn package to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has presented his Fianna Fáil colleagues with a possible cost-of-living package worth €1.8 billion.





The Indo Daily: The King and I - does Ireland care about Charles III?

Teacher Enoch Burke to seek release from prison today

Enoch Burke will seek to be released from prison today when his challenge to a school’s decision to suspend him from work returns to the High Court.

New minimum wage of €11.30 set to be introduced in January, but union officials wanted it increased to €12 per hour

Two members of the Low Pay Commission opposed its recommendation to increase the national minimum wage to €11.30 an hour because they thought the rise should be higher.

Motor neurone disease is a massive burden, but there is only one nurse per 100 people with the disease

Eithne Cawley is one of only four outreach nurses covering more than 410 people living with MND in Ireland – that is 103 patients and seven counties per nurse.

Garth Brooks at Munster Rugby: ‘He just showed up out of the blue. Chris Farrell was swooning’

Munster Rugby assistant coach Denis Leamy has spoken of his shock at seeing Garth Brooks walk into an indoor training session while the team were practising their mauls.

Glaring inequalities as public patients must wait more than six months for cardiac tests

Glaring inequalities have emerged over access to a critical diagnostic test needed for a majority of heart conditions. Public patients face delays of at least six months to over a year, while a private appointment has an average wait of up to a month.