Today's headlines: Dowdall’s ‘witness statement’ to Hutch trial leaked on social media; Irish firm defends shipments of fertiliser from Russia

Jonathan Dowdall’s ‘witness statement’ to Hutch trial is leaked on social media

Material from the witness statement made by Jonathan Dowdall about the Regency Hotel murder has been leaked online.

Right to work from home strengthened in overhaul of law that was ‘stacked in favour of employers’

Employees' rights to request remote working are set to be strengthened following a review of new draft laws by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s department.

New 999 plan treats elderly at home to cut hospital trolley waits

Special teams are being deployed to some of the worst-hit overcrowded hospitals to ensure elderly people who make 999 ambulance calls from home don’t end up on trolleys in an emergency department.

Principals report huge problems with teacher vacancies

Six in 10 post-primary schools have vacancies for teachers due to recruitment and retention difficulties.

Business owner housing refugees ‘owed €80,000 by Government’

A guesthouse owner in the south of the country says he is owed more than €80,000 by the Government for providing accommodation to 18 Ukrainian refugees since July 15.

Community wary of more ‘grisly tourism’ as Quirke murder appeal is delayed

A Tipperary community rocked by one of Ireland’s most notorious murders is praying for justice and for peace.

New licensing laws for pubs and nightclubs to kick in by next summer

Later opening times for pubs and nightclubs are set to kick in by next summer, according to the Justice Minister.

Wexford firm Nitrofert defends shipments of fertiliser from Russia

The Wexford company that has imported fertiliser from Russia has defended the move, insisting that it is no different than buying gas from the sanctioned country and is essential to ensure continued food production in Ireland.

Covid blackspots revealed

Mayo, Louth and Cavan have seen the highest rate of Covid-19 related deaths so far in the pandemic, new figures show.











