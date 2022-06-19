Today's headlines: Donnelly suggests mandatory mask-wearing could be reintroduced; convicted paedophile John McClean faces raft of new abuse charges

Here are the main news stories of the morning.

Donnelly suggests mandatory mask-wearing could be reintroduced

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has suggested mandatory mask-wearing could be reintroduced on public transport and in shops as Ireland grapples with a summer wave of Covid-19.

DAA may refund holidays missed due to airport debacle

Passengers who missed holidays on foot of the security queue delays in Dublin Airport last month may be able to get the cost of their break back from Dublin Airport operator DAA.

Convicted paedophile faces raft of new abuse charges

The second garda investigation into convicted paedophile John McClean has uncovered a web of new allegations of sexual abuse against the former rugby coach and three former teachers at Terenure College.





Cost of living: Alarm at surge in calls for help Calls to the State’s money and debt advice service have now reached levels not seen since the depths of the recession a decade ago as middle-income households struggle to deal with skyrocketing price increases.

Catriona Carey’s business partner admits deception

A business partner of Catriona Carey, the Kilkenny businesswoman under investigation for an alleged mortgage fraud, has pleaded guilty to deception in an unrelated criminal case at Wexford Circuit Court last month.

Thousands protest the rising cost of living crisis in Ireland

Trinity worked secretly with gardaí over Russian spy

Trinity College Dublin has been working secretly with An Garda Síochána to unravel the secret life of the Russian spy who masqueraded as a Brazilian student at Ireland’s oldest university. Sergei Cherkasov, (36), studied political science at Trinity College between 2014 and 2018 using the bogus name Viktor Muller Ferraira.

Firearms certificates issued to 300 children every year

At least 150 firearms training certificates are issued to children, some as young as 14. It is estimated a similar number of 16- and 17-year-olds are obtaining firearms certificates entitling them to hold a gun.

Gardaí fear violence over Josh Dunne murder acquittal

Gardaí are closely monitoring “online harassment and abuse” as emotions continue to run high following the acquittal of a delivery cyclist over the killing of 16-year-old Josh Dunne.

An Bord Pleanála hit with fines as 5,500 houses now delayed

The State’s planning authority is supposed to reach a decision on applications through the SHD fast-track planning system in 16 weeks. Otherwise it is obliged to pay applicants €10,000.