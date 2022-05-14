Today's headlines: Diesel edges to €2 per litre mark; More than 890,000 people yet to get first booster shot as another Covid-19 surge looms

Here are the main headlines of the morning from Independent.ie

Diesel edges to €2 per litre mark after surge in prices at the pumps

Diesel is on the verge of hitting €2 per litre in the coming days after a surge in forecourt prices.

Medics examine virus links to new hepatitis cases as 12 children have now died globally

At least 12 children, including one in Ireland, have now died worldwide from a mystery severe form of hepatitis which is baffling doctors.

Release of 44 emails on Tony Holohan Trinity job ‘not in the public interest’ says official

The release of a flurry of emails around Tony Holohan’s move to Trinity College – which show it took more than a month before Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was copied – has been refused because it is not “in the public interest”.

Hotels, hire cars, staff shortages – the ‘triple threat’ blocking the full return of tourism

A triple threat to the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Ireland has been outlined in a confidential report.

The Indo Daily BONUS: Why it pays to be a troublemaker in tech

The Indo Daily BONUS: Why it pays to be a troublemaker in tech

More than 890,000 people yet to get first booster shot as new variants threaten fresh Covid surge

More than 890,000 people here have still not availed of a first Covid-19 booster shot as disease experts warn another potential virus surge is imminent.

Johnson to visit North as DUP halts Assembly return with veto on new Speaker

Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland on Monday amid a political crisis in which the DUP is blocking the election of a Speaker at Stormont.

RTÉ to take on the pantos with launch of Toy Show The Musical

RTÉ is launching a Christmas musical to take on traditional pantos based on a little girl’s Late Late Toy Show adventure which will begin this December.

Man aged in his 20s shot in north Dublin

Gardai attended the scene of the incident in Finglas.

Tensions could see EU shelve its ban on Russian oil

Brussels could shelve its plans for an embargo on Russia oil imports amid mounting tensions over the bloc’s attempts to roll out a sixth package of economic sanctions against Moscow.