Today's headlines: Diesel edges to €2 per litre mark; More than 890,000 people yet to get first booster shot as another Covid-19 surge looms

Diesel is on the verge of hitting €2 per litre in the coming days after a surge in forecourt prices.
At least 12 children, including one in Ireland, have now died worldwide from a mystery severe form of hepatitis which is baffling doctors.
The release of a flurry of emails around Tony Holohan’s move to Trinity College – which show it took more than a month before Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was copied – has been refused because it is not “in the public interest”.
A triple threat to the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Ireland has been outlined in a confidential report.
More than 890,000 people here have still not availed of a first Covid-19 booster shot as disease experts warn another potential virus surge is imminent.
Boris Johnson will visit Northern Ireland on Monday amid a political crisis in which the DUP is blocking the election of a Speaker at Stormont.
RTÉ is launching a Christmas musical to take on traditional pantos based on a little girl’s Late Late Toy Show adventure which will begin this December.
Gardai attended the scene of the incident in Finglas.
Brussels could shelve its plans for an embargo on Russia oil imports amid mounting tensions over the bloc’s attempts to roll out a sixth package of economic sanctions against Moscow.