Today's headlines: Demand for cash ‘could have led to’ killing of Kerry grandmother; Sexual abuse inquiry into campaigner Anthony Flynn ends

Demand for cash ‘could have led to’ killing of Miriam Burns

There was no sign of forced entry at Ms Burns’s terraced home and no sign of a disturbance inside the house associated with a burglary. However, gardaí are working to determine how much cash Ms Burns may have kept in her property and whether some was taken by her killer.

Taoiseach’s refusal to rule out going into coalition with Sinn Féin could keep us in power — Leo Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has said Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s refusal to rule out going into a coalition with Sinn Féin could help Fine Gael win a fourth term in government.

Sexual abuse inquiry into homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn ends

Gardaí have closed the book on the investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the late homeless campaigner Anthony Flynn, who died by suicide a year ago last week.

The plot thickens: Fraud squad probes Paul Hyde report as political spotlight turns on planning board chief

The controversy engulfing An Bord Pleanála (ABP) is deepening. The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) has assigned a senior officer to examine a report on ABP’s former deputy chairman for possible evidence of criminality.

A nation remembers: thousands expected at Michael Collins centenary event at Béal na Bláth

Ireland marks the centenary of a shot that echoed around the world — the death of Michael Collins. At least 5,000 people are expected to attend the centenary ceremony at which, for the first time ever, joint orations will be delivered at the site.

Murdered Thomas O'Halloran's family on his last day - 'I still remember him that day going out the door, I can see his face'

Thomas O’Halloran’s daughter was preparing a meal for her father last Tuesday — but when he did not return to the west London home they shared, she started to worry. She repeatedly phoned his mobile phone. It rang out.

Irish embassy credit cards were used to pay €3,800 for Paris AirBnb and €2,470 on chocolate

Irish Embassy credit cards were used to pay congestion charge fines in London, for the purchase of £2,100 (€2,470) worth of handmade chocolates, to pay an Airbnb bill for a Paris apartment of €3,800, and for tens of thousands of euro in hotel costs.

Ukrainian refugees must vacate student digs in weeks

More than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees will have to vacate student residences in four weeks’ time as colleges prepare to reopen amid the deepening accommodation crisis.

‘End cruel rumours over my son Noah Donohoe,’ says mother in heartfelt plea to public

Fiona Donohoe, in a number of posts online, pleaded for an end to falsehoods and conspiracy theories that are causing her and her family “anguish”.

Ben Dunne to sell off €10m art collection

Businessman Ben Dunne is selling 39 paintings from his personal art collection, including John Lavery’s Sketch for Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 — the iconic painting of the funeral of Michael Collins, who was shot dead a century ago tomorrow.



