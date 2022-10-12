Today's headlines: Creeslough blast investigators to examine recent works at the site; Friends’ personal injury claims dismissed over misleading evidence

An examination of the recent history of any works carried out by contractors at the apartments and filling station that were torn apart by an explosion which killed 10 people is being conducted as part of the garda investigation into the blast at Creeslough.
Ireland secured qualification to a first-ever Women's World Cup after a 1-0 playoff victory against Scotland last night - and goalscorer Amber Barrett had the people of her native Donegal in her mind.
A baby found dead alongside his mother at the weekend may have died from an insulin overdose, gardaí believe.
Jonathan Dowdall’s decision to give evidence against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch could now lead to other members of the gang facing serious criminal charges over the Regency Hotel murder.
A Dublin councillor has called for seagulls to be fed contraceptive pills in a bid to control their numbers and stop the growing incidents of attacks on people.
The mother of murdered Alicia Brough is calling for mandatory 25-year sentences and more research on killers with any history of domestic violence.
Two friends who brought personal injury claims after a lorry “grazed” a car while they were parked in the hard shoulder of the M7 have had their claims dismissed for giving misleading evidence and failing to disclose details of previous accidents.
The perfect storm of high levels of Covid-19 and flu could be Ireland’s worst winter nightmare.
RTÉ director general Dee Forbes faces being called before the Oireachtas Media Committee to discuss the decision to ditch an interview with former transport minister Shane Ross about his biography of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
A bus driver who was threatened with rape says the worst impact she suffered was feeling that “even your saviours cannot save you”.