Today's headlines: crackdown on cuckoo funds leads to split in Coalition and how the cyber attack on the HSE unfolded

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste clashed last night as plans to crackdown on so-called 'cuckoo funds' has caused divisions in the Government, we can reveal. There was also heartbreak for Eurovision fans as Ireland's Lesley Roy failed to make the final despite a rousing performance - Sheena McGinley reflects on how 25 years since our last win we don't even seem to qualify anymore.

Crackdown on cuckoo funds buying up housing estates leads to split in Coalition

The long-awaited crackdown on cuckoo funds buying up housing estates is leading to fresh divisions in the Coalition, the Irish Independent can reveal.

‘All I want to know is if I’m dying or not’ - mum whose hospital appointment was cancelled after HSE cyber attack

“How awful can you be to do this to people,” asked Ola Mustapha of the cyberattack on the Health Service Executive.

Inside story: How the cyber attack on health unfolded and what next in game of chicken with hackers

Security authorities want to put off engaging for as long as possible. There are ways to contact the criminals but they want the Government to make the first call, writes Philip Ryan.

Fears grow hackers will soon begin to drip-feed stolen data

There are serious concerns the HSE hackers will begin drip-feeding stolen data as they intensify their extortion campaign.

Heartbreak as Ireland’s Lesley Roy misses out on a spot in Saturday’s Eurovision final

Lesley’s song ‘Maps’ was well received by the fans in attendance at tonight’s first semi-final in Rotterdam but voters did not echo their sentiment.

‘Not giving into darkness I have managed to transform’ – Fair City actor Maclean Burke reveals health kick results

Fair City actor Maclean Burke has revealed his amazing body transformation since he started an intense workout regime last year.

Rory McIlroy: I won't snub the Olympics again

Rory McIlroy has no plans to pull out of the Olympics again even though coronavirus restrictions will make it feel like a regular PGA Tour stop.

Strawberry fields: How cold May weather offers ‘superb’ crop but fears over staffing

If every cloud has a silver lining, then the upside of a cold May is a particularly scrumptious crop of strawberries.

Walls may be closing in for Ireland as EU throws a ‘wild card’ with corporate tax plans

“The fear from an Irish point of view is that the EU continues to push forward with unilateral measures, making an agreement at the OECD more difficult and potentially starting a US trade or tariff war.”

Ronan O'Gara: 'The boys would know how I failed in my first Champions Cup final when I was really, really poor'

On Saturday, at Twickenham, Ronan O'Gara will bid to emulate Leo Cullen’s feat of having won the Champions Cup as a player and as a head coach.