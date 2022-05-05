Today's headlines: Coveney says Ireland needs 3,000 more troops after Ukraine war; RTÉ colleagues shocked at Bláthnaid’s sexual harassment claim

Check out today's top stories from Independent.ie.

Irish Defence Forces need at least 3,000 more troops after Ukraine war, says Simon Coveney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said at least 3,000 extra Irish soldiers are needed to address the security threats facing Ireland in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RTÉ colleagues shocked at Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh's claims of sexual harassment

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has taken an employment case against RTÉ relating to alleged sexual harassment said to have occurred three years ago.

The Indo Daily: Playing Detective – Wagatha Christie and the long-running Rooney Vardy feud

The Indo Daily: Playing Detective – Wagatha Christie and the long-running Rooney Vardy feud





‘They’ve worked relentlessly’ – nurses seek bigger pay rise as cost of living crisis bites Nurses are to press for a higher pay rise – above the 1pc increase due in October – as the cost of living crisis bites.

Man proposes to woman in McDonalds queue and she says no

Leo Varadkar to visit Donegal for Fine Gael ‘morale boost’ after Joe McHugh quits as local TD

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will visit Donegal tomorrow after former minister Joe McHugh announced he intends to step down from the Dáil.

EU’s plan for total ban on Russian oil imports blocked by Putin ally Orban

An EU plan to ban all oil imports from Russia has been rejected by Hungary, leaving the bloc split over a key package of sanctions to put pressure on Russia.

How Robert Watt’s €20m offer for the Holohan post puts him in Gatsby league

As Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald famously said, the rich are different “from you and me”. Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt yesterday struggled to explain to the Oireachtas Health Committee how, without sanction, he told Trinity College it would get €2m a year to support the professorship of Tony Holohan. Over 10 years, it would be worth €20m.

Crypto owners to be taxed if they use it to make purchases

People who use cryptocurrencies to buy things will have to report each purchase to Revenue under updated tax rules. If their crypto buys more than it cost they'll owe tax on the gains, unlike if the purchasing power of a euro rises.

GP defends decision to prescribe oral contraceptives to two older patients against recommended medical practice – inquiry

A GP who advertised herself as a gynaecologist despite having no authorisation from the Irish Medical Council has defended her decision to prescribe oral contraceptives to two older, high-risk patients against recommended medical practice, an inquiry has heard.

Prosecutor in McCann case hints at new evidence against suspect

A prosecutor in the Madeleine McCann case has strongly hinted that German investigators have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of the toddler.