Today's headlines: Coveney says Ireland needs 3,000 more troops after Ukraine war; RTÉ colleagues shocked at Bláthnaid’s sexual harassment claim

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said at least 3,000 extra Irish soldiers are needed to address the security threats facing Ireland in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh has taken an employment case against RTÉ relating to alleged sexual harassment said to have occurred three years ago.
Nurses are to press for a higher pay rise – above the 1pc increase due in October – as the cost of living crisis bites.
Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will visit Donegal tomorrow after former minister Joe McHugh announced he intends to step down from the Dáil.
An EU plan to ban all oil imports from Russia has been rejected by Hungary, leaving the bloc split over a key package of sanctions to put pressure on Russia.
As Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald famously said, the rich are different “from you and me”. Department of Health secretary-general Robert Watt yesterday struggled to explain to the Oireachtas Health Committee how, without sanction, he told Trinity College it would get €2m a year to support the professorship of Tony Holohan. Over 10 years, it would be worth €20m.
People who use cryptocurrencies to buy things will have to report each purchase to Revenue under updated tax rules. If their crypto buys more than it cost they'll owe tax on the gains, unlike if the purchasing power of a euro rises.
A GP who advertised herself as a gynaecologist despite having no authorisation from the Irish Medical Council has defended her decision to prescribe oral contraceptives to two older, high-risk patients against recommended medical practice, an inquiry has heard.
A prosecutor in the Madeleine McCann case has strongly hinted that German investigators have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of the toddler.