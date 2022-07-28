Today's headlines: Coercive bully Paul Moody was in line to become garda sergeant; How shoppers’ habits are changing as inflation hits 14-year high

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Shoppers cutting back as grocery inflation hits 14-year high

Consumers have cut back on supermarket spending, making fewer trips to the shops and choosing own-brand goods as grocery inflation soared by the highest level since August 2008.

Paul Moody was about to become garda sergeant - now he's behind bars

The former garda who carried out an appalling campaign of coercive control against his terminally ill partner had expected to be promoted to sergeant before his crimes came to light.

Garda Ombudsman taking no interest in jailed officer's campaign of terror

The independent garda watchdog is taking no interest in the case of a member of the force who abused his position in a campaign of terror against his cancer-stricken ex-partner.





The Indo Daily: Three for a Fiver - the Budget and you

Global slowdown is set hit Ireland's growth, Ibec warns



Fears of a global slowdown are filtering through to the Irish business community and business group Ibec warns that growth will fall sharply next year.

Gardaí launch murder investigation after man assaulted three weeks ago dies in hospital

A man who was discovered with serious injuries earlier this month has passed away in hospital.

Our ancestors also had lactose intolerance but didn't milk it

A flat white with soy or oat milk has become a common coffee order among millennials, with many citing lactose intolerance for their dairy avoidance.

Fewer children starting school at age of four

Last January, 17pc – about one in six – junior infants were aged four, compared with 47pc two decades ago.

Two of Ireland’s most senior retired judges appointed to the bench in the UAE

Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke (70) and former High Court President Peter Kelly (72) were yesterday announced as Court of Appeal judges at the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

Government fails to reach agreement on emissions targets before the summer