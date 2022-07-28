Today's headlines: Coercive bully Paul Moody was in line to become garda sergeant; How shoppers’ habits are changing as inflation hits 14-year high

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Consumers have cut back on supermarket spending, making fewer trips to the shops and choosing own-brand goods as grocery inflation soared by the highest level since August 2008.
The former garda who carried out an appalling campaign of coercive control against his terminally ill partner had expected to be promoted to sergeant before his crimes came to light.
The independent garda watchdog is taking no interest in the case of a member of the force who abused his position in a campaign of terror against his cancer-stricken ex-partner.
Fears of a global slowdown are filtering through to the Irish business community and business group Ibec warns that growth will fall sharply next year.
A man who was discovered with serious injuries earlier this month has passed away in hospital.
A flat white with soy or oat milk has become a common coffee order among millennials, with many citing lactose intolerance for their dairy avoidance.
Last January, 17pc – about one in six – junior infants were aged four, compared with 47pc two decades ago.
Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke (70) and former High Court President Peter Kelly (72) were yesterday announced as Court of Appeal judges at the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.