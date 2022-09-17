Today's headlines: Coalition split over 2023 Budget hike in carbon tax on fuel; Confusion reigns as Harry and Meghan won’t appear at Buckingham Palace state reception

The coalition parties are on a collision course over carbon tax increases on petrol and diesel earmarked to be introduced after the Budget.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on tomorrow evening.
A nine-week-old baby girl continued to fight for her life last night after suffering severe head injuries in an incident in Co Louth on Tuesday.
The surge in the cost of living is making it harder for prospective homebuyers to get approval for a mortgage.
A pint of Guinness is now nearly €8 in some Dublin pubs, and the price has risen almost across the board during recent months.
Air pollution levels outside Dublin’s three maternity hospitals last year exceed guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation, according to a new report.
Primary school principals have warned they may not be able to meet the cost of surging energy bills this winter.
Ahead of the Italian election, David Winner talks to historian John Foot about the likely victory of Giorgia Meloni’s far-right alliance and parallels between the US today and the rise of fascism in Italy 100 years ago.
Tallaght Stadium has been daubed with loyalist graffiti in response to a chant sang by Shamrock Rovers fans on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the venue last week.
Podcasts produced for Independent.ie received nominations in five categories, and claimed prizes in four.