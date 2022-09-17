Today's headlines: Coalition split over 2023 Budget hike in carbon tax on fuel; Confusion reigns as Harry and Meghan won’t appear at Buckingham Palace state reception

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will not be at Buckingham Palace for a state reception tomorrow night. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Pool via Reuters

Coalition split over budget hike in carbon tax on fuel

The coalition parties are on a collision course over carbon tax increases on petrol and diesel earmarked to be introduced after the Budget.

Confusion reigns as ‘baffled’ Harry and Meghan won’t appear at Buckingham Palace state reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear to have been uninvited to a state reception hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace on tomorrow evening.

Nine-week-old baby suffered serious head injury as she ‘fell down the stairs’, gardaí told

A nine-week-old baby girl continued to fight for her life last night after suffering severe head injuries in an incident in Co Louth on Tuesday.

Buyers struggle to get mortgages as rising prices limit loan offers

The surge in the cost of living is making it harder for prospective homebuyers to get approval for a mortgage.

€8 for a pint of Guinness: Cost of living crisis hits pubs with drink prices rising 20c in just six months

A pint of Guinness is now nearly €8 in some Dublin pubs, and the price has risen almost across the board during recent months.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Unsolved - Who murdered Raonaid Murray?

Concern over alarmingly high air pollution outside three Dublin maternity hospitals and its impact on newborns

Air pollution levels outside Dublin’s three maternity hospitals last year exceed guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation, according to a new report.

Schools facing cold, dark winter plead for extra cash to pay bills

Primary school principals have warned they may not be able to meet the cost of surging energy bills this winter.

Fascism's heirs: The rise of the far-right in Italy

Ahead of the Italian election, David Winner talks to historian John Foot about the likely victory of Giorgia Meloni’s far-right alliance and parallels between the US today and the rise of fascism in Italy 100 years ago.

Tallaght Stadium daubed with loyalist graffiti in response to Shamrock Rovers' chant over Queen's death

Tallaght Stadium has been daubed with loyalist graffiti in response to a chant sang by Shamrock Rovers fans on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the venue last week.

Irish Independent among big winners at inaugural Irish Podcast Awards

Podcasts produced for Independent.ie received nominations in five categories, and claimed prizes in four.