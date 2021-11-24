Today's headlines: Childcare hit by 500pc rise in Covid cases over six weeks; MMA fighter says he ‘made a mistake’ after viral video of outburst refusing to wear mask

The number of creches and childcare facilities being hit by Covid-19 has soared by 500pc in just six weeks as the virus sweeps through communities around the country.
The partner of mother of three Karen McEvoy, who died on Christmas Day 2018 after her life-threatening sepsis was missed, spoke yesterday of how their plans and dreams had been shattered.
Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave used Denis O’Brien’s private jet to fly to Davos and the United States, but subsequently launched “a campaign of abuse” against the billionaire after his companies stopped sponsoring the tech event.
A video of David McCarthy, who is a fitness coach and MMA fighter, went viral after an outburst over being asked to put on a mask.
Counties Westmeath, Louth and Carlow now have the highest incidence of Covid-19 amid signals people across the country are reining in their socialising.
Angry and frustrated families are turning to WhatsApp groups to share information, Catherine Fegan reports.
A sales assistant (29) with thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube has denied defrauding the Department of Social Welfare out of large sums of money.
A Fine Gael senator has called on RTÉ to outline the reasons for dropping Andrew McGinley from The Late Late Show.