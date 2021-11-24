Today's headlines: Childcare hit by 500pc rise in Covid cases over six weeks; MMA fighter says he ‘made a mistake’ after viral video of outburst refusing to wear mask

Antigen testing to be extended to creches

The number of creches and childcare facilities being hit by Covid-19 has soared by 500pc in just six weeks as the virus sweeps through communities around the country.

'Her death was completely preventable' - partner of woman who died of sepsis after giving birth tells of shattered dreams

The partner of mother of three Karen McEvoy, who died on Christmas Day 2018 after her life-threatening sepsis was missed, spoke yesterday of how their plans and dreams had been shattered.

Cosgrave flew in Denis O’Brien jet but turned on billionaire mentor, lawsuit claims

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave used Denis O’Brien’s private jet to fly to Davos and the United States, but subsequently launched “a campaign of abuse” against the billionaire after his companies stopped sponsoring the tech event.

MMA fighter ‘made a mistake’ after video goes viral of outburst refusing to wear a mask

A video of David McCarthy, who is a fitness coach and MMA fighter, went viral after an outburst over being asked to put on a mask.

Revealed: counties with the highest Covid incidence rate

Counties Westmeath, Louth and Carlow now have the highest incidence of Covid-19 amid signals people across the country are reining in their socialising.

The Indo Daily: Living in Direct Provision – a teenager’s story

The Indo Daily: Living in Direct Provision – a teenager’s story

‘It’s chaos’ - parents feel strain amid outbreaks in schools and test delays

Angry and frustrated families are turning to WhatsApp groups to share information, Catherine Fegan reports.

TikTok user’s injury claim thrown out after court sees video of him dancing to ‘It Wasn’t Me’

A sales assistant (29) with thousands of followers on TikTok and YouTube has denied defrauding the Department of Social Welfare out of large sums of money.

Senator says RTÉ must outline reasons for dropping grieving dad from Late Late Show

A Fine Gael senator has called on RTÉ to outline the reasons for dropping Andrew McGinley from The Late Late Show.