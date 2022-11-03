Today's headlines: Chief suspect in death of stabbed psychic has still to be interviewed; 'Normally harmless' virus linked to dangerous form of hepatitis affecting children

A planned clampdown on Airbnb rentals and other short-term lets is among a wide range of key housing targets missed under the Government’s multi-billion euro housing plan.
The world’s biggest Irish dancing body has sent a legal letter to try to stop explosive allegations from circulating online.
The chief suspect in the stabbing murder of Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier has not yet been interviewed by gardaí, but is expected to be arrested “sooner rather than later”.
Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has called for common sense to prevail in a row over whether Dublin city’s live animal crib should take place this Christmas.
The Association of Catholic Priests in Ireland has urged the Bishop of Kerry to sanction Fr Seán Sheehy by banning him from celebrating mass and other sacraments over his controversial comments on same-sex couples and transgender people.
THE number of personal injury cases brought in the first six months of this year fell by 34pc when compared with the same period last year.
A mysterious form of hepatitis, which has struck 32 Irish children causing one death and two liver transplants, may be linked to a usually harmless virus and not Covid-19.
Up to 100 patients who have the same illness are being invited to have their medical “digital twin” created – a replica of their individual genetic make-up.