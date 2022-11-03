Today's headlines: Chief suspect in death of stabbed psychic has still to be interviewed; 'Normally harmless' virus linked to dangerous form of hepatitis affecting children

Airbnb clampdown delayed as many housing targets missed

A planned clampdown on Airbnb rentals and other short-term lets is among a wide range of key housing targets missed under the Government’s multi-billion euro housing plan.

Irish dancing scandal: CLRG issues legal letter in bid to halt online posting of ‘feis fixing’ claims

The world’s biggest Irish dancing body has sent a legal letter to try to stop explosive allegations from circulating online.

Chief suspect in death of stabbed psychic has still to be interviewed

The chief suspect in the stabbing murder of Westmeath-based psychic Stefan Nivelles Posschier has not yet been interviewed by gardaí, but is expected to be arrested “sooner rather than later”.

Minister calls for ‘common sense to prevail’ in row over use of live animals in Mansion House crib

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has called for common sense to prevail in a row over whether Dublin city’s live animal crib should take place this Christmas.

Bishop urged to ban priest from saying mass after same-sex couple remarks

The Association of Catholic Priests in Ireland has urged the Bishop of Kerry to sanction Fr Seán Sheehy by banning him from celebrating mass and other sacraments over his controversial comments on same-sex couples and transgender people.





The Indo Daily: US Midterm Elections — How Biden, Trump & Democracy are on the ballot — but who will win?

Personal injuries board case numbers down by one-third on 2021 period

THE number of personal injury cases brought in the first six months of this year fell by 34pc when compared with the same period last year.

‘Normally harmless’ virus is linked to dangerous form of hepatitis affecting children

A mysterious form of hepatitis, which has struck 32 Irish children causing one death and two liver transplants, may be linked to a usually harmless virus and not Covid-19.

Patients with same diseases sought as part of ‘digital twin’ cure research

Up to 100 patients who have the same illness are being invited to have their medical “digital twin” created – a replica of their individual genetic make-up.



