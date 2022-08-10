Today's headlines: Catriona Carey could lose family home after failing to pay mortgage for nearly 10 years; Rent prices hit record levels as supply plunges to all-time low

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey faces losing her family home after failing to make any repayments on her mortgage in the last 10 years.
The cost of renting has hit an all-time high, with supply at its lowest level since records began.
Celebrity chef Dylan McGrath, who has weathered the economic crash, health woes and the precarious Dublin restaurant scene, is now fighting to keep two of his companies afloat.
When Mailana Lessa (28) first came to Dublin nine months ago from her native town of Salvador in Brazil, she had no idea she was landing into the middle of an accommodation crisis.
Heavy water users will be required by law to apply for a licence to take supplies from rivers and lakes under new rules agreed by Cabinet.
Major concerns are being raised about the State’s failure to set up an inquiry into a drug that caused serious birth defects and developmental delays in at least 1,200 Irish babies.
There is a “real likelihood” that there will be a shortage of staff and nursing homes to take care of Ireland’s ageing population in the coming years, the chairman of nursing home chain CareChoice has warned.
Sinn Féin is pushing for the maximum state pension PRSI contribution limit to be cut by 10 years.
Former US president Donald Trump routinely ripped up papers while in office – and upon leaving the White House, took at least 15 boxes of official records with him to Florida (including documents clearly marked as classified).
Toni Minichiello, who guided Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill to the heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics, has been banned for life after a disciplinary panel appointed by the UK Athletics Board found him to have engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour.
A survey carried out by UK-based reusable bottle company, Ocean Bottle, lists 20 wild swimming spots – with no less than six featured in Ireland.
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank yesterday.