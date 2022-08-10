Today's headlines: Catriona Carey could lose family home after failing to pay mortgage for nearly 10 years; Rent prices hit record levels as supply plunges to all-time low

Catriona Carey could lose family home 'after not paying mortgage for 10 years'

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey faces losing her family home after failing to make any repayments on her mortgage in the last 10 years.

Rent prices hit record levels as supply plunges to all-time low

The cost of renting has hit an all-time high, with supply at its lowest level since records began.





The Indo Daily: UNSOLVED – A Miscarriage of Justice: The Birmingham Six Story

Chef Dylan McGrath fights to keep two companies

Celebrity chef Dylan McGrath, who has weathered the economic crash, health woes and the precarious Dublin restaurant scene, is now fighting to keep two of his companies afloat.

Rental crisis: As a student it's been a total nightmare trying to find accommodation in Dublin

When Mailana Lessa (28) first came to Dublin nine months ago from her native town of Salvador in Brazil, she had no idea she was landing into the middle of an accommodation crisis.

Businesses will now need licence to take water from rivers and lakes

Heavy water users will be required by law to apply for a licence to take supplies from rivers and lakes under new rules agreed by Cabinet.

Concern on state inaction on drug known to have caused birth defects

Major concerns are being raised about the State’s failure to set up an inquiry into a drug that caused serious birth defects and developmental delays in at least 1,200 Irish babies.

Nursing chief warns of lack of beds and care staff

There is a “real likelihood” that there will be a shortage of staff and nursing homes to take care of Ireland’s ageing population in the coming years, the chairman of nursing home chain CareChoice has warned.

Sinn Fein wants 10 years taken off contribution limit for pension

Sinn Féin is pushing for the maximum state pension PRSI contribution limit to be cut by 10 years.

The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago and what it could mean for Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump routinely ripped up papers while in office – and upon leaving the White House, took at least 15 boxes of official records with him to Florida (including documents clearly marked as classified).

Life ban for Ennis-Hill's ex-coach for sexually inappropriate conduct

Toni Minichiello, who guided Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill to the heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics, has been banned for life after a disciplinary panel appointed by the UK Athletics Board found him to have engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour.

‘Ultra-clean waters’ – Irish beach named best wild swimming spot in UK and Ireland

A survey carried out by UK-based reusable bottle company, Ocean Bottle, lists 20 wild swimming spots – with no less than six featured in Ireland.

Israeli troops kill three militants in raid on West Bank

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank yesterday.