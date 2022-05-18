Today's headlines: Burglars will no longer be able to claim for suffering injury; Government says working from home can save you €1,400 a year

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie
The Cabinet has agreed to amend insurance legislation in order to make it harder for personal injuries claimants to take legal action against businesses and community groups.
Large numbers of homeowners who are exposed to interest rate rises are rushing to lock in to good-value fixed rates, it has emerged. In a significant market shift, many people are also ditching more expensive tracker mortgages in favour of long-term fixed rates, brokers said.
A burglary gang ransacked a garda’s home, causing thousands of euro worth of damage, after finding the officer’s official notebook during the break-in. The notorious Tallaght-based gang were on a crime spree when they broke into the respected officer’s family home.
Workers can save more than €1,400 a year by working from home, new Government research has suggested. The findings, published by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, show that working from home is more environmentally friendly.
Defamation proceedings have been initiated against the wife of former columnist Eoghan Harris after she admitted being behind a controversial pseudonymous Twitter account.
Gardaí were last night trying to urgently make contact with a man described as a “potential witness” in the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson.
The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland has increased after an Easter lull, blamed on the number of holidaymakers taking up seats on flights.
More than 260 private childcare providers have warned that they may need to close their doors, a s they accused the Government of squeezing them out of the sector.
The Ukrainian invasion has put Russia at risk of “full international isolation”, a retired colonel has said in a rare broadcast of dissent on state television.