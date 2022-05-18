Today's headlines: Burglars will no longer be able to claim for suffering injury; Government says working from home can save you €1,400 a year

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie

Burglars will no longer be able to claim for suffering injuries

The Cabinet has agreed to amend insurance legislation in order to make it harder for personal injuries claimants to take legal action against businesses and community groups.

Home borrowers in rush to fix rates amid soaring interest fears

Large numbers of homeowners who are exposed to interest rate rises are rushing to lock in to good-value fixed rates, it has emerged. In a significant market shift, many people are also ditching more expensive tracker mortgages in favour of long-term fixed rates, brokers said.

‘Orgy of vandalism’ as burglary gang wreck garda’s family home

A burglary gang ransacked a garda’s home, causing thousands of euro worth of damage, after finding the officer’s official notebook during the break-in. The notorious Tallaght-based gang were on a crime spree when they broke into the respected officer’s family home.

Santina Cawley's mother Bridget 'I said of course I want to hold her - I didn't want to believe she was dead'

Work from home ‘and save up to €1,400 every year’

Workers can save more than €1,400 a year by working from home, new Government research has suggested. The findings, published by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, show that working from home is more environmentally friendly.

Eoghan Harris’s wife Gwen Halley is sued over Twitter account

Defamation proceedings have been initiated against the wife of former columnist Eoghan Harris after she admitted being behind a controversial pseudonymous Twitter account.

Appeal to man who handed murdered Lisa Thompson's ID card in to station

Gardaí were last night trying to urgently make contact with a man described as a “potential witness” in the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson.

Over 30,000 Ukrainian refugees now in Ireland as arrivals rise again to nearly 260 a day

The number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland has increased after an Easter lull, blamed on the number of holidaymakers taking up seats on flights.

The Indo Daily: What happened to Santina Cawley? How justice has finally come for the murdered toddler

More than 260 private childcare providers fear closure

More than 260 private childcare providers have warned that they may need to close their doors, a s they accused the Government of squeezing them out of the sector.

The world is against us, says Russian ex-colonel, as he points to Ukraine’s army of one million

The Ukrainian invasion has put Russia at risk of “full international isolation”, a retired colonel has said in a rare broadcast of dissent on state television.