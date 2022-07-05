Today's headlines: Burglars escape with €100 after savage attack on man (64) in his home; Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago

A police officer holds up police tape at the scene of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Burglars who savagely attacked man (64) at home stole just €100

A vulnerable 64-year-old man needed a dozen staples in his head and stitches in a leg wound after he was attacked in his home during a burglary.

€6.7bn extra in Budget for tax cuts and welfare boosts

Record levels of government spending on tax cuts and welfare increases are being planned for the Budget to address the worsening cost of living crisis.

Concern as new variant of Omicron poses risk of winter Covid wave

A new Covid-19 variant which may have the capacity to spread and cause more surges this autumn is under surveillance.





The Indo Daily: The Covid comeback – expert tips on how you can avoid the summer surge

Dog attacks led to 169 personal injury cases in last two years, new data shows

More than 160 personal injury claims were brought as a result of dog attacks in the last two years. Data provided by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) shows that dozens of public liability claims were taken, while a small number of employers were also sued after employees were injured by a dog in the workplace or during the course of their work.

Sophie Toscan de Plantier murder: French to offer gardaí access to probe files for cold-case review

French authorities are willing to offer gardaí full access to their eight-year probe into the murder of French film executive Sophie Toscan du Plantier to support the cold-case review launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Tax rules outdated as more work from home

The tax system has still not caught up with the changed culture of work following the pandemic, with some existing measures too inflexible to be relevant to how people now work, Chartered Accountants Ireland has warned.

10,000 customers switching accounts each week as KBC and Ulster Bank wind down



Almost 10,000 current accounts a week are now being opened as Ulster Bank and KBC customers scramble to find an alternative bank before their existing providers shut up shop here.

Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb

Police say they have captured a suspect in a shooting that killed six people and wounded more than 36 when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Putin eyes rest of Donbas after Russia’s bloody victory in capturing Luhansk

Vladimir Putin ordered his army to push deeper into the Donbas region yesterday after the Kremlin declared victory in the bloody capture of Luhansk.

Man settles action with parents after bull attack

A man who lost a part of his ear lobe when a bull struck him has settled a High Court action against its owners, his parents, for an unannounced sum.

One Irish man dead and another is seriously injured in US as overturned car discovered on fire

Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, confirmed that both the driver and a passenger involved in the accident are both adult Irish males who were working in the US.