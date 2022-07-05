Today's headlines: Burglars escape with €100 after savage attack on man (64) in his home; Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago

Here are this morning's top news stories on Independent.ie
A vulnerable 64-year-old man needed a dozen staples in his head and stitches in a leg wound after he was attacked in his home during a burglary.
Record levels of government spending on tax cuts and welfare increases are being planned for the Budget to address the worsening cost of living crisis.
A new Covid-19 variant which may have the capacity to spread and cause more surges this autumn is under surveillance.
More than 160 personal injury claims were brought as a result of dog attacks in the last two years. Data provided by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) shows that dozens of public liability claims were taken, while a small number of employers were also sued after employees were injured by a dog in the workplace or during the course of their work.
French authorities are willing to offer gardaí full access to their eight-year probe into the murder of French film executive Sophie Toscan du Plantier to support the cold-case review launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
The tax system has still not caught up with the changed culture of work following the pandemic, with some existing measures too inflexible to be relevant to how people now work, Chartered Accountants Ireland has warned.
Almost 10,000 current accounts a week are now being opened as Ulster Bank and KBC customers scramble to find an alternative bank before their existing providers shut up shop here.
Police say they have captured a suspect in a shooting that killed six people and wounded more than 36 when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Vladimir Putin ordered his army to push deeper into the Donbas region yesterday after the Kremlin declared victory in the bloody capture of Luhansk.
A man who lost a part of his ear lobe when a bull struck him has settled a High Court action against its owners, his parents, for an unannounced sum.
Police in Hillsboro, Oregon, confirmed that both the driver and a passenger involved in the accident are both adult Irish males who were working in the US.