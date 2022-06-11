Today’s headlines: Broken fuel levy promise has cost motorists €20m; and Dublin house for rent at €22,000 a week amid lack of hotel rooms

Broken fuel levy promise has cost motorists €20m

The Government has failed to deliver a cut in fuel prices promised last November by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. If implemented, it would have saved motorists around €20m so far this year.

‘Old-style Fianna Fáil stroke’ as last minute law change allows big parties to raise millions

A new law will allow the big political parties, like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, to raise millions in funding between elections.

House for rent at €22,000 a week amid lack of hotel rooms

A three-bedroom house in Dublin is being offered for rent for more than €22,000 for one week in June.

‘I want grave opened so I can find out for sure if it is my mother’ – Stardust orphan

A Dublin woman who was orphaned as a result of the Stardust fire that killed 48 people in 1981 is seeking to have her mother’s remains exhumed to make sure they are hers.

Garda watchdog probing contacts between officer and Lunney abduction ‘paymaster’

The Garda watchdog is investigating contacts between a member of the force and the suspected paymaster who ordered the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

High-wire act as HSE scales down Covid service while summer wave looms

It has the ring of endgame about it. The HSE says it is scaling down its Covid-19 tracing teams and planning to curtail free PCR tests further in the coming months. At the same time, Ireland seems to be entering another Covid-19 summer wave.

Rising numbers need emergency treatment after surgery abroad

Ireland’s major hospitals are seeing a significant increase in patients presenting with complications after undergoing weight-loss surgery abroad, it can be revealed.

Opera singer Celine Byrne is Irish rep for Turkish obesity clinic offering ‘VIP’ packages

Soprano Celine Byrne has been appointed as director of a Turkish company specialising in weight-loss and cosmetic procedures.

Starmer ‘would axe laws that override NI Protocol’

A British Labour government would axe laws designed to unilaterally override aspects of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, Keir Starmer has vowed.