Today's headlines: Brian Cowen speaks about his 12-month recovery battle; Man and woman lose their lives in Kerry sea tragedy

Brian Cowen at the Seisiún Mór na hÉigse at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann where he was given a special Gradam na hÉigse award. Photo: Mark Condren

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

‘I was unconscious for two weeks, it wasn’t looking good, but I came out of it’ – Brian Cowen

The former Taoiseach looks back on his 12-month recovery battle and says he has had ‘amazing fortune’.

Man and woman lose their lives in Kerry sea tragedy

A major air-sea rescue operation was launched after reports of two individuals in difficulty in the sea off Ballybunion in north Kerry on Thursday afternoon.

Suspect in violent break-in arrested collecting his dole

A criminal who is considered one of the country’s leading gangsters linked to a wave of burglaries in the country has been arrested in relation to a violent break-in at the home of a vulnerable 64-year-old man.

‘Stark’ figures reveal a fifth of pubs have shut since 2005

A fifth of pubs in Ireland have permanently pulled down the shutters shut in the past 16 years, new research shows.

Robbie Williams: ‘I did an online test to see if I was a narcissist’

Robbie Williams sits in the Paris apartment where he and his family are living for a few summer weeks, the Eiffel Tower framed in the window behind him. As he talks, children of various ages periodically slip in and out of the room, seeking assorted kinds of attention and affection. "Life is really good,” he tells me. “Life is really good.”

Fear and loathing in the drugs world after €700k bust increases the pressure on gang

A gang at the heart of an operation in which gardaí seized cannabis worth €700,000 on Sunday were previously the organisers of another import operation that went awry.

Celebrities residing on Dublin’s ‘Dalkey sur Mer’ are no strangers to planning disputes

From U2 to Van Morrison, and veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny to film director Jim Sheridan, household names in Ireland are no strangers to rows with their neighbours and planning bodies over issues involving their own homes or neighbourhoods.

Girl (12) chewed through ties to escape home where she was held captive with dismembered remains of mother and brother

A man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was held captive for a week in a mobile home with the dismembered remains of her mother and brother.

Third income tax rate of 30pc on the table for Budget to ease pressure on families

A third rate of income tax of 30pc is still being considered in Budget negotiations. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s proposal for the new rate is being examined by the Department of Finance and will appear in soon to be published tax strategy papers.

‘I felt like my baby was starving because I wasn’t able to breastfeed her’: Mother opens up on ‘traumatic’ journey

A mother of two has described the beginning of her breastfeeding journey as a “traumatic” experience which severely knocked her confidence as a parent.

‘After three years of screaming and shouting I’m forced to close’: Businesses’ anger at car ban on busy Dublin route

Business owners and residents have warned of “unprecedented traffic chaos” when road closures and diversions along one of Dublin’s busiest commuter routes come into effect next week.

Social workers failed to visit 63 children in care

At least 63 children in Tusla’s foster care service were overdue a visit from a social worker at the end of March, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Virus expert issues major Covid warning: ‘I fear a meltdown in the winter’

A major Covid warning has been sounded by the former chairman of the all-party Oireachtas special committee on the virus and its deadly effects.

Twitter goes after billionaire hedge fund executive Ken Griffin in attempt to force Elon Musk to close deal



Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, was added to a sweeping list of those Twitter has subpoenaed in its effort to force Elon Musk to complete his $44bn (€43bn) purchase of the social media company.





The Indo Daily: From Trinity College to leader of Sinn Féin - the making of Mary Lou

Taiwan put on alert as China fires test missiles and deploys jets

China deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near Taiwan yesterday in its biggest drills in the Taiwan Strait, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island.