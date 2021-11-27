Today's headlines: Booster jab roll-out to ramp up next week; Late Late Toy Show goes back to basics and serves up maximum festive fun

Booster jab roll-out to ramp up next week as Government set to approve mask wearing for children aged nine and above

The roll-out of booster vaccines will be stepped up amid fears the new potentially highly infectious Covid-19 variant will spread to this country soon.

Pat Stacey: Late Late Toy Show goes back to basics and serves up the maximum festive fun

'It’s hard enough for an Irish person, let alone anyone else, to put their finger on exactly what it is that keeps drawing so many viewers back to this insane amalgam of elements so tonally incompatible, they have no right being in the same room together.'

Vaccine taskforce: ‘It’s full steam ahead – but this time with health system under huge strain’

Members of the new group overseeing the Covid booster programme were surprised to be in full-scale planning mode so quickly. Now the focus is on replicating the success of the previous campaign.

Repossessed farm finally sold three years after eviction controversy

A farm at the centre of a controversial eviction three years ago has been sold, the Irish Independent has learned. The property at Falsk, near Strokestown, Co Roscommon, which was repossessed by KBC Bank, was bought from a receiver in recent weeks following a legal battle.

Lego lover Finn Ryan (8) rings bell on Late Late Toy Show to celebrate being cancer free

Finn Ryan (8) was so excited to ring a bell to celebrate being cancer-free on tonight’s The Late Late Toy Show that he broke it. The Lego lover was ecstatic to celebrate being in remission on the show as when he rang the bell in Crumlin’s Children’s Hospital he didn’t have much of an audience due to Covid-19 precautions.

Former FAI chief John Delaney has failed to comply with order, says High Court judge

Former FAI boss John Delaney has failed to comply with a court order to provide the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) with details about legal actions he is involved in, a High Court judge has said.

Liz Kearney: The Late Late Show has turned its back on its powerful legacy by dropping Andrew McGinley

Of all the people whose lives have been destroyed by the events of January 2020, Andrew McGinley stands apart – a bereaved father who has nothing left but his voice, Liz Kearney writes. Why should that now be silenced?

€25 million for man left blind and unable to walk after hospital’s lack of action despite parents’ warnings

A man who, as a teenager ended up blind and unable to walk after he went to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with a brain shunt problem, has settled a High Court action for €25million.

Pandemic baby boom fails to materialise as births continue to fall



The predicted pandemic baby boom has not come to fruition in Ireland as the number of births continued to fall in 2021.

The number's up: previous sequences may provide the key to unlock the Lotto jackpot

Perhaps the Lotto is more than a game of luck after all. Fionnán Sheahan explains that to land the jackpot of €19 million, it might require a bit of research and planning.

Seriously ill man allowed house to be used for preparing drugs to fund funeral expenses

Philip Wesley (57), who suffers from advanced Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), said he had been given 12 months to live before committing the offence in 2019 and did not want his children to have to pay for his funeral expenses.

Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid weds long-term girlfriend Niamh de Brun

Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Niamh de Brun. The former hurler of the year married the one-time Miss Kilkenny at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church in Adare County Limerick on Friday.