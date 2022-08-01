Today's headlines: Banks use 'sneaky tactics' to drive us away from branches; 2022 to be record year for drugs seizures

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Banks use 'sneaky tactics' to drive their customers online, says union

Banks used a range of sneaky tactics under the cover of Covid to run down branches, forcing people to use digital platforms instead of cash, it has been claimed.

Pressure mounts on ex-High Court President Kelly after colleague quits Dubai role

Pressure is mounting on former president of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly to consider his position on the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC).

Sabina Higgins letter 'ill-informed and naive' says ex Ukraine advisor

A controversial letter written to a newspaper by the President’s wife has been criticised by a former senior adviser to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Insurance companies failing to 'chase down' fraudsters

Insurance companies have been accused of failing to pursue fraudulent claims because it is too expensive.

Temperature record broken but July fails to beat heat of last summer

Last month saw temperature records in Ireland broken during the heatwave – including a high of 33C in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – but July 2021 was warmer on ­average across the country.

2022 to be record year for seizures as demand for drugs reach new levels

Gardaí have seized almost €40 million worth of drugs and over €3.6m in cash so far this year as the narcotics trade continues to grow across the country.

Basket of goods in one Irish supermarket has risen in price by 11pc since the start of June

A basket of shopping in one of Ireland’s leading supermarkets became 11pc more expensive in just eight weeks.





The Indo Daily: Tainted Gold - The Michelle Smith Story, Episode 1

Bishop urges pilgrims to Croagh Patrick to drive safely after worrying increase in road deaths

Bishop Fintan Monahan appealed to thousands of pilgrims who ascended Croagh Patrick yesterday to “slow down and drive safely”.

Supply of jabs to fight spread of monkeypox 'low'

The vaccination of at-risk groups against the monkeypox virus is being hampered by what the HSE has called “limited and low” supplies of the smallpox vaccine.

Cork Pride 2022 celebrates with huge port party