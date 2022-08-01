Today's headlines: Banks use 'sneaky tactics' to drive us away from branches; 2022 to be record year for drugs seizures

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Banks used a range of sneaky tactics under the cover of Covid to run down branches, forcing people to use digital platforms instead of cash, it has been claimed.
Pressure is mounting on former president of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly to consider his position on the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts (DIFC).
A controversial letter written to a newspaper by the President’s wife has been criticised by a former senior adviser to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.
Insurance companies have been accused of failing to pursue fraudulent claims because it is too expensive.
Last month saw temperature records in Ireland broken during the heatwave – including a high of 33C in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – but July 2021 was warmer on average across the country.
Gardaí have seized almost €40 million worth of drugs and over €3.6m in cash so far this year as the narcotics trade continues to grow across the country.
A basket of shopping in one of Ireland’s leading supermarkets became 11pc more expensive in just eight weeks.
Bishop Fintan Monahan appealed to thousands of pilgrims who ascended Croagh Patrick yesterday to “slow down and drive safely”.
The vaccination of at-risk groups against the monkeypox virus is being hampered by what the HSE has called “limited and low” supplies of the smallpox vaccine.