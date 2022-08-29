Today's headlines: Bank card error allowed free drink to flow at Aviva on Saturday; the most crowded primary school classrooms in the country revealed

Here are the top stories of the day.

Bank card processing error allowed free drink to flow at Aviva on Saturday

Bank card processing error led to 75pc of the food and drink allocation for the American Football event in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening being given out for free.

Arrested gang suspect ‘very close to’ fraudster jailed for scamming account holders out of €205,000

A suspect arrested under anti-gangland legislation during a major money-laundering investigation is a very close associate of a criminal jailed for three years last month for a €205,000 fraud from customers at AIB after their accounts were “taken over”.

Revealed: The most crowded primary school classrooms in the country

Almost one in every eight pupils in primary schools here was in overcrowded classes last year, despite average class sizes falling to their lowest level in two decades.

We can’t fit 24 children into a classroom because the fire cert is only for 22, says principal battling to upgrade facilities

Such is the pressure on space at St Catherine’s that 18 staff are forced to use one disabled bathroom.

Revealed: Irish Water announces hosepipe ban in one county, with others at risk as water levels hit historic low

It will begin at midnight and run for four weeks, but may be extended if not enough rain falls to replenish supplies before then.

Pair stole diary of Joe Biden’s daughter and tried to sell it to Trump campaign in 2020

The diary of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley was taken by two people who attempted to sell it to Donald Trump’s campaign team before the 2020 election, a court has heard.

‘Sip til Send’ – Limerick hospital leads way with new initiative to ease discomfort of women having elective C-section

When it comes to elective Caesarean sections, fasting before surgery, while necessary, can see heavily pregnant women waiting without food or even liquids – sometimes for several hours.

The Indo Daily: Conspiracies and the Crown — 25 years on from Princess Diana’s death

Pledges to end direct provision by 2024 now in serious doubt, says Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman

Government pledges to end direct provision for migrants by 2024 look increasingly unlikely to happen. The minister responsible, Roderic O’Gorman, has said the arrival of 45,000 Ukrainians and a doubling of numbers of people of other nationalities seeking protection in Ireland has prompted a serious re-think.

Paul Pogba says he’s target of extortion by organised gang as his brother publishes bizarre video promising ‘explosive revelations’

Footballer Paul Pogba’s brother has released a bizarre video in four different languages in which he promises to reveal “explosive” revelations about the World Cup winner.