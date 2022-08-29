Today's headlines: Bank card error allowed free drink to flow at Aviva on Saturday; the most crowded primary school classrooms in the country revealed

Here are the top stories of the day.
Bank card processing error led to 75pc of the food and drink allocation for the American Football event in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening being given out for free.
A suspect arrested under anti-gangland legislation during a major money-laundering investigation is a very close associate of a criminal jailed for three years last month for a €205,000 fraud from customers at AIB after their accounts were “taken over”.
Almost one in every eight pupils in primary schools here was in overcrowded classes last year, despite average class sizes falling to their lowest level in two decades.
Such is the pressure on space at St Catherine’s that 18 staff are forced to use one disabled bathroom.
It will begin at midnight and run for four weeks, but may be extended if not enough rain falls to replenish supplies before then.
The diary of Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley was taken by two people who attempted to sell it to Donald Trump’s campaign team before the 2020 election, a court has heard.
When it comes to elective Caesarean sections, fasting before surgery, while necessary, can see heavily pregnant women waiting without food or even liquids – sometimes for several hours.
Government pledges to end direct provision for migrants by 2024 look increasingly unlikely to happen. The minister responsible, Roderic O’Gorman, has said the arrival of 45,000 Ukrainians and a doubling of numbers of people of other nationalities seeking protection in Ireland has prompted a serious re-think.
Footballer Paul Pogba’s brother has released a bizarre video in four different languages in which he promises to reveal “explosive” revelations about the World Cup winner.