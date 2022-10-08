Today's headlines: At least three killed in Donegal explosion and children still missing; Meet the men behind the controversial endorsement deal that rocked GAA

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
At least three people are dead and a number of children are missing after an explosion ripped through a petrol station in Donegal.
Leading Irish dance organisation An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), was aware of formal complaints of alleged cheating at least five years ago, it has emerged.
Ja Fallon remembers the frisson of nervous anticipation before eight GAA trailblazers prepared to face the flashing cameras in the Westbury Hotel on August 9, 2000.
Hundreds of thousands of homeowners face paying an extra €2,000 a year on their mortgage repayments with two more interest rate hikes likely before the end of year.
Two young children at the centre of a bitter “tug of love” dispute between divorced parents were removed from the country by their father on foot of a court order which the High Court has found was unlawful and should never have been made.
Iwona Gałka, from Swords, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June after she found a lump when she was in the shower. The 45-year-old has already had three surgeries.
Counties with the most households who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their own homes or pledged their holiday houses can be revealed for the first time in data compiled by Independent.ie.
Restaurants and cafés are now closing on a daily basis due to a “triple threat” of challenges facing businesses.
In a once-off interview from his Co Wicklow home on The Late Late Show alongside his wife Claire, Charlie Bird told host Ryan Tubridy that he has finally made peace with his grim diagnosis despite losing his voice now completely.