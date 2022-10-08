Today's headlines: At least three killed in Donegal explosion and children still missing; Meet the men behind the controversial endorsement deal that rocked GAA

the scene of the devastation in Creeslough. (NW Newspix)

Donegal explosion: Shop blast kills at least three and children are still missing

At least three people are dead and a number of children are missing after an explosion ripped through a petrol station in Donegal.

Irish dancing scandal: Claims about cheating in competitions first made to body at least five years ago

Leading Irish dance organisation An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), was aware of formal complaints of alleged cheating at least five years ago, it has emerged.

Meet the men behind the controversial endorsement deal that rocked GAA - what happened to the Marlborough ten?

Ja Fallon remembers the frisson of nervous anticipation before eight GAA trailblazers prepared to face the flashing cameras in the Westbury Hotel on August 9, 2000.

Two more rate rises before end of year may add €2,000 to tracker repayments

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners face paying an extra €2,000 a year on their mortgage repayments with two more interest rate hikes likely before the end of year.

‘It ruined my life’ – unlawful court order used to take children away from their mother in tug of love case

Two young children at the centre of a bitter “tug of love” dispute between divorced parents were removed from the country by their father on foot of a court order which the High Court has found was unlawful and should never have been made.





The Indo Daily Select: Hazel Stewart — The mind of one of Northern Ireland’s most notorious female killers

Dublin woman forced to quit work due to breast cancer treatment now struggling to pay rent and cover her bills

Iwona Gałka, from Swords, was diagnosed with breast cancer in June after she found a lump when she was in the shower. The 45-year-old has already had three surgeries.

Revealed: the counties that welcomed the most Ukrainian refugees

Counties with the most households who have welcomed Ukrainian refugees into their own homes or pledged their holiday houses can be revealed for the first time in data compiled by Independent.ie.

Triple whammy of rising interest rates, the effects of the pandemic and soaring energy bills is forcing a cafe or restaurant to close every day

Restaurants and cafés are now closing on a daily basis due to a “triple threat” of challenges facing businesses.

‘I have had a brilliant life’ – Charlie Bird gives inspirational interview from home on Late Late Show

In a once-off interview from his Co Wicklow home on The Late Late Show alongside his wife Claire, Charlie Bird told host Ryan Tubridy that he has finally made peace with his grim diagnosis despite losing his voice now completely.