Today's headlines: Ashling Murphy investigation latest - and how Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga has unfolded

Novak Djokovic's visa has been cancelled for the second time

Floral tributes near to the scene in Tullamore, Co Offaly, after Ashling Murphy, was killed on Wednesday evening (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ashling Murphy murder: Gardaí renew urgent appeal for information on bike - as chief suspect eliminated from inquiry

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a distinctive-looking bike as they release a man they were treating as the main suspect for the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Exclusive interview: ‘Ashling was our youngest, a little angel. Our rock’ - devastated parents pay tribute to ‘beautiful, talented’ girl

The family of murdered Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy have spoken of a special girl, a little angel and their rock as they attempted to come to terms with the devastation of her sudden and inexplicable death.

Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again and intends to deport him

World No.1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic will likely now be arrested by Australia’s Border Force and held in a quarantine hotel with the intention of removing him from the country.

The Indo Daily: Match point – Why are so many elite athletes unvaccinated?

Exemption, detention and cancellation – How Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga has unfolded

Novak Djokovic’s defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.

Catherine Fegan: 'A bright evening made for outdoors and then a figure appeared in Ashling’s path, bringing with him a darkness more chilling than the night'

A mixture of ‘shock, anger and heartbreak’ at Ashling Murphy’s death, writes Catherine Fegan.

Fall in daily cases sparks hope Omicron is in retreat

Positive signs that the Omicron Covid-19 wave may be running out of steam emerged yesterday as official daily cases dipped to 18,904 – down from the pandemic record of 26,122 nearly a week ago.

‘Retro rubbish’ from ‘70s and ‘80s highlights long-lasting nature of scars left plastic litter on country’s coastline

A volunteer group that keeps Dollymount beach clean has used a series of photos of recently found ‘retro rubbish’ to highlight the permanent nature of plastic and other rubbish.

New builds growing in popularity due to sheer convenience

Homebuyers are increasingly turning to new builds as renovation costs soar and builders are in short supply. Demand for new houses is growing, particularly among first-time buyers, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland . This is despite supply being stretched thin and with prices often well above those in the second-hand market.

Public push for St Brigid’s Day holiday to honour ‘mná na hÉireann’

St Brigid’s Day is the most popular choice for a new bank holiday among people who wrote to the Taoiseach on the subject, newly released documents show.

Politicians the target of 38,000 threats on Twitter

Supporters of Sinn Féin and Fine Gael post the most abusive messages toward politicians on Twitter, according to new research.