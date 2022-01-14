Today's headlines: Ashling Murphy investigation latest - and how Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga has unfolded

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a distinctive-looking bike as they release a man they were treating as the main suspect for the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.
The family of murdered Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy have spoken of a special girl, a little angel and their rock as they attempted to come to terms with the devastation of her sudden and inexplicable death.
World No.1 men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic will likely now be arrested by Australia’s Border Force and held in a quarantine hotel with the intention of removing him from the country.
Novak Djokovic’s defence of his Australian Open title remains in doubt after Australian immigration officials cancelled his visa for the second time.
A mixture of ‘shock, anger and heartbreak’ at Ashling Murphy’s death, writes Catherine Fegan.
Positive signs that the Omicron Covid-19 wave may be running out of steam emerged yesterday as official daily cases dipped to 18,904 – down from the pandemic record of 26,122 nearly a week ago.
A volunteer group that keeps Dollymount beach clean has used a series of photos of recently found ‘retro rubbish’ to highlight the permanent nature of plastic and other rubbish.
Homebuyers are increasingly turning to new builds as renovation costs soar and builders are in short supply. Demand for new houses is growing, particularly among first-time buyers, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors in Ireland . This is despite supply being stretched thin and with prices often well above those in the second-hand market.
St Brigid’s Day is the most popular choice for a new bank holiday among people who wrote to the Taoiseach on the subject, newly released documents show.
Supporters of Sinn Féin and Fine Gael post the most abusive messages toward politicians on Twitter, according to new research.